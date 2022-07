Recently, Jack Binion’s Steak opened at Bally’s, which is in the process of transforming into the Horseshoe Las Vegas (a venerated name in the casino industry). Serving up a variety of 28-day aged cuts, which are finished on an 1,800-degree broiler, the elegant restaurant also features classic cocktails and updated takes on other steakhouse fare, such as black pepper cream shrimp on a polenta cake. Slow-roasted prime rib is available in a 24-ounce cut, and banana cream pie lets you end the meal with a wide smile.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO