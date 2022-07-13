ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WEATHER- A Break From The Heat

By Clark Shelton
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, this is more like it today in Tennessee! And the next few days are not too shabby either. We will watch a chance...

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro Resident Wins $20,000 Playing Lottery’s Triple 333 Instant Game

(July 8, 2022) What will you do now? That’s a question many people would like to ask those who win prizes playing the Tennessee Education Lottery’s many games. The answer was easy for Clay Gill of Murfreesboro, who won $20,000 playing the Lottery’s Triple 333 instant game. “I’m headed to the beach!” he said when asked the popular question. “I’m going to play golf, fish and have a good time.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Discretionary Grant Applications Now Available for Area Nonprofits

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has announced its annual call for discretionary grant applications. Nonprofit organizations working to improve the well-being of residents of Middle Tennessee* are eligible and are encouraged to apply. Nonprofit grant guidelines and applications are available at www.cfmt.org. The application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
