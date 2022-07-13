ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

WWE Sunday Stunner at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Sep 11, 2022 – presale code

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWiseGuys has the WWE Sunday Stunner presale code! Anyone with this pre-sale info will have the chance to...

PWMania

CM Punk Confirmed for C2E2, Former WCW Star Backstage at AEW Dynamite

Sasha Banks will be making an appearance at the C2E2 convention in Chicago, Illinois, next month, as PWMania.com previously reported. The AEW World Champion CM Punk and Danhausen will be present at the same event to sign autographs and pose for pictures at the ProWrestlingTees booth, it has now been revealed. The signings will occur from August 6 through 8.
CHICAGO, IL
PWMania

Confirmed Matches for Tonight’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the following matches for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament First Round. Dark...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

It Suits Him: Big E. Getting Special New Role In WWE

It’s something else to do. Back in March, Big E. suffered a broken neck during a botched spot in a match on WWE SmackDown. Big E. has since spent months recovering and likely has several more months before he is close to being ready to returning to the ring, assuming he ever does. While he is still recovering, WWE has something else for him to do for the company.
NASHVILLE, TN
Oregon Sports
wrestlingrumors.net

Hand It Over: Record Setting Title Reign Comes To An End In Upset

The gold it is a changing. There are a lot of titles in the wrestling world and some of them have a unique setup that allow for some variation. It can be nice to have something different, as you can only do so many things with a standard championship format. One of those titles changed hands this week, with a record setting reign coming to an end after a bit of an upset.
WWE
411mania.com

Kofi Kingston Isn’t Sure What Happened To The Viking Raiders

In an interview with WWE Deuschland (via Wrestling Inc), Kofi Kingston spoke about the recent heel turn of the Viking Raiders and said he’s not sure why they changed. The team turned a few weeks ago and have been attacking the New Day ever since. He said: “They used...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Initial Plans For Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW/ROH Debut

Claudio Castagnoli is going back to his ROH roots and that was reportedly the plan all along. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli was initially slated to make his AEW/ROH debut by challenging Jonathan Gresham for the ROH Title. However, due to the injury suffered by Bryan Danielson before Forbidden Door, Castagnoli made his debut early against Zack Sabre Jr. as Danielson’s hand-picked opponent and is now a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Despite the detour taken with Castagnoli’s debut, Meltzer is reporting that the planned title match is still on for ROH Death Before Dishonor. Gresham vs. Castagnoli is expected to headline the show.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as special guest referee revealed for The Usos vs. Street Profits

The Usos vs. Street Profits tore down on the house at Money in the Bank and WWE SmackDown will continue to fuel the fire for their SummerSlam rematch. Angelo Dawkins vs. Jimmy Uso is slated for Friday's episode of SmackDown and the special guest referee for their pay-per-view rematch will be revealed. SmackDown takes place from Amway Center in Orlando, Florida at 8 p.m. ET.
ORLANDO, FL
#Matthew Knight Arena#Knight#Combat
PWMania

Title Match and Segment Revealed for Monday’s WWE RAW

For Monday’s RAW at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, WWE has revealed a new match and a new segment. Prior to their WWE SummerSlam match, Logan Paul will address The Miz on Monday’s episode of RAW, as was previously announced. A new episode of MizTV featuring the Miz and Paul has been confirmed by WWE for this coming Monday night.
TAMPA, FL
wrestlinginc.com

Darby Allin Vs. Brody King & More Announced For 7/20 AEW Dynamite

As noted earlier, AEW “Dynamite: Fyter Fest Week 2” will include a first-ever match when Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston battle in a “barbed wire everywhere” match as the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society (Jake Hager, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, & Sammy Guevara) hang above the ring in a shark cage.
DULUTH, GA
Fightful

ROH World Title Match Set For Death Before Dishonor

Claudio Castagnoli gets his shot. For years, Claudio Castagnoli was a cornerstone wrestler in ROH. Claudio would leave Ring of Honor to join WWE but now, he is is looking to capture his first ROH World Title in the new era as he challenges Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor.
WWE
Fightful

KUSHIDA vs. Alex Shelley Confirmed For NJPW Music City Mayhem, FTR Bout Also Announced

New Japan Pro-Wrestling continues to load up the card for the NJPW Music City Madness event on July 30. The promotion has announced that KUSHIDA will face Alex Shelley in a singles match at the event. The former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion challenged his former tag team partner to a bout, and the contest has been confirmed. Plus, FTR will team up with Alex Zayne to face TJP and Aussie Open.
MUSIC

