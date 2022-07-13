WWE Sunday Stunner at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene Sep 11, 2022 – presale code

Claudio Castagnoli is going back to his ROH roots and that was reportedly the plan all along. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Castagnoli was initially slated to make his AEW/ROH debut by challenging Jonathan Gresham for the ROH Title. However, due to the injury suffered by Bryan Danielson before Forbidden Door, Castagnoli made his debut early against Zack Sabre Jr. as Danielson’s hand-picked opponent and is now a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Despite the detour taken with Castagnoli’s debut, Meltzer is reporting that the planned title match is still on for ROH Death Before Dishonor. Gresham vs. Castagnoli is expected to headline the show.

