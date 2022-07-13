Multi-Vehicle Crash Causes Delays On Route 22 In Northampton County: State Police

Pennsylvania state police vehicle Photo Credit: Facebook/Pennsylvania state police

UPDATE: The scene was cleared just after 10 a.m., Branosky said.

A crash involving multiple vehicles was causing delays on Route 22 in Northampton County, state police confirmed.

Troopers responded to the crash on Route 22 eastbound at Route 512 in Hanover Township shortly before 9:25 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13, according to PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky.

All but one lane was shut down following the crash, Branosky said.

Traffic was backed up eastbound past Airport Road as of 10 a.m. as crews continued to clear the crash scene.

