There is always something new and exciting to discover in Essex County, and these incoming businesses are no exception. From a yoga studio to a dumpling shop to a vegan restaurant and more, there is plenty to be on the lookout for later this year. The Montclair Girl rounded up some incoming businesses in Essex County. Read on to learn more about Essex County businesses expected to open in 2022.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO