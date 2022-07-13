Consumer Price Index: How Much More Did You Pay for Vacation Because of Inflation in June 2022?

Travel enthusiasts got some good news from the federal government’s latest inflation report, as prices for three major travel categories showed monthly declines in June — including airfares and hotels. On an annual basis, however, travel costs have risen sharply.

Find Out: How Much More Did Gas & Electric Cost You in June?

The overall Consumer Price Index for June 2022 increased 1.3% from the previous month on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday. Year-over-year, inflation rose a whopping 9.1%.

Bonus Offer: Earn up to $1,500 by opening a Citi Priority Account with required activities.

But travel categories were among the few major component indexes that showed monthly decreases. The June index for airline fares fell 1.8% from May after posting double-digit gains the previous two months. Year-over-year, airline fares in June rose 34%.

The index for lodging away from home declined 2.8% in June on a month-over-month basis, ending a run of two straight months of increases. Year-over-year, the index rose 10% in June.

Make Your Money Work for You

The car and truck rental index for June fell 2.2% on a monthly basis following several months of increases. Year-over-year, the index is up 7.7%.

The one travel index that showed a big monthly gain in June was gasoline, which rose 11.2% vs. the previous month and 60% year-over-year. There’s good news on that front, however: Gas prices have been on a recent decline since hitting a record high in mid-June.

The national average for gas is $4.631 a gallon as of July 13, according to AAA. That’s down from $4.779 a week ago and $5.014 a month ago. Gas prices have been on a downward trend recently because of a slumping oil market, which has seen diminishing demand amid fears of a global recession.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

Meanwhile, travelers who don’t mind being out on the ocean can find some good deals on cruise lines right now.

As GOBankingRates reported earlier this week, nearly 2,000 cruises have been priced at less than $100 a day for an interior stateroom through the end of the year. That includes 53 cruises that cost less than $50 a day. Prices have been pushing lower because most cruise operators have returned to full fleets for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Make Your Money Work for You

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Vance Cariaga is a London-based writer, editor and journalist who previously held staff positions at Investor’s Business Daily, The Charlotte Business Journal and The Charlotte Observer. His work also appeared in Charlotte Magazine, Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal and Business North Carolina magazine. He holds a B.A. in English from Appalachian State University and studied journalism at the University of South Carolina. His reporting earned awards from the North Carolina Press Association, the Green Eyeshade Awards and AlterNet. In addition to journalism, he has worked in banking, accounting and restaurant management. A native of North Carolina who also writes fiction, Vance’s short story, “Saint Christopher,” placed second in the 2019 Writer’s Digest Short Short Story Competition. Two of his short stories appear in With One Eye on the Cows, an anthology published by Ad Hoc Fiction in 2019. His debut novel, Voodoo Hideaway, was published in 2021 by Atmosphere Press.

Check Out Our Free Newsletters!

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.