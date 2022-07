For the second time in four years, the Orioles enter the Major League Baseball draft with the No. 1 overall selection. It couldn’t come at a more interesting time. Baltimore is in the midst of a 10-game winning streak — its longest since 1999 — to climb above .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2017. Since calling up 2019 top draft pick Adley Rutschman on May 21, the Orioles (45-44) have gone 29-19 to sit just two games back of an American League wild-card spot entering Thursday’s day off.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO