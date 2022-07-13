ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Vietnam Veteran Era Medallion Program

The Vietnam Era Veterans Medallion Program approved by the Kansas Legislature and signed by the Governor provides a Vietnam Era Medallion, Medal and a Certificate of Appreciation from the State of Kansas to veterans. IF...

Mental Health Lifeline Begins Tomorrow

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly ceremonially signed Senate Bill 19, bipartisan legislation that launches 9-8-8 as the official 24/7 three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. Beginning Saturday, July 16, Kansans and all Americans can call 9-8-8 during mental health and substance abuse emergencies. Here’s what...
KANSAS STATE
Grants Available To Help Farmer’s Plant Cover Crops

In partnership with ADM and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today recently announced the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts (KACD) as a recipient of a grant to help farmers plant cover crops across Kansas. Awarded under NFWF’s Midwest Cover Crop Initiative, this grant will support implementation of this beneficial agricultural practice on 100,000+acres. Kansas conservation districts will assist with implementation. Conservation districts will be taking applications for farmers to receive $10 per acre for planting cover crops on their farm. This program is eligible for farmers new to planting covers and those that are veterans to using cover crops in their crop rotations.
FORT SCOTT, KS

