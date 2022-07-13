Kansas Vietnam Veteran Era Medallion Program

In partnership with ADM and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today recently announced the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts (KACD) as a recipient of a grant to help farmers plant cover crops across Kansas. Awarded under NFWF’s Midwest Cover Crop Initiative, this grant will support implementation of this beneficial agricultural practice on 100,000+acres. Kansas conservation districts will assist with implementation. Conservation districts will be taking applications for farmers to receive $10 per acre for planting cover crops on their farm. This program is eligible for farmers new to planting covers and those that are veterans to using cover crops in their crop rotations.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO