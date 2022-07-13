ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Capitals zeroing in on Stanley Cup champion to address major need in NHL free agency

By Johnny Recks
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It appears that the Washington Capitals are on the verge of addressing their goalie issue in the NHL free agency, with Colorado Avalanche and Stanley Cup champion netminder Darcy Kuemper reportedly in agreement to sign and be the man in front of the net for the Caps, beginning in the 2022-23...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Penguins Acquire Petry, Poehling From Montreal for Matheson and 2023 Pick

The Draft Pick Included is a 2023 Fourth-Round Pick. The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired defenseman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mike Matheson and a 2023 fourth round draft pick, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Petry, 34, is...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Johnny Gaudreau drops mind-blowing reason he signed with Blue Jackets

Johnny Gaudreau stunned the NHL world when he agreed to sign a seven-year contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. The $68.2 million he’s due to earn in Columbus is less than the reported offer that he received from the Calgary Flames, leaving many fans perplexed as to what went into his decision. Now, on Thursday, Gaudreau opened up on his free-agency move, revealing why he wanted to play in Columbus in his introductory press conference.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
ClutchPoints

Cardinals: 3 biggest needs for St. Louis ahead of MLB trade deadline

The St. Louis Cardinals are just a few games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. St. Louis has postseason aspirations in 2022. However, the Cardinals have battled a number of injury concerns which have limited their overall ceiling so far this season. This is a team that would benefit from making a few moves ahead of the upcoming 2022 MLB trade deadline.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS News

Penguins sign first-round draft pick to entry-level contract

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Penguins have signed Owen Pickering, their first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced on Saturday morning. The 18-year-old Manitoba native was selected 21st overall. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound defenseman had 33 points in 62 games during the 2021-22 season...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Frank Seravalli
Person
Ilya Samsonov
ClutchPoints

Blue Jays breakout star gets the All-Star Game call

The 2022 MLB season hasn’t gone the way the Toronto Blue Jays expected it to go so far. They currently are in fourth place in an extremely competitive American League East division, and recently fired their manager Charlie Montoyo due to the team underperforming for much of the season.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Juan Soto turns down record-breaking $440 million extension, DC future now in serious doubt

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto, one of the best players in the majors today, has just made it a little harder for his team to hold on to him beyond the upcoming 2022 MLB trade deadline. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Soto has turned down a massive extension offer from the Nationals, making him a supremely enticing trade target for every team.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Arizona Coyotes Roster Additions on Free Agent Frenzy Day

It didn’t seem like general manager Bill Armstrong was joking when he said he wanted size on his roster going forward. Arizona Coyotes roster additions on free agent frenzy day show his pledge to make it difficult to play against his team. Size was the key. He added two forwards, three defensemen, and a goalie to his team on a busy day of deals happening in the NHL.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Associated Press

Analysis: Cap management define 2022 NHL free agency

Neither Nazem Kadri, Johnny Gaudreau nor John Klingberg could sign with the Flyers even if they had their sights set on Philadelphia. Before any of the top NHL free agents had agreed to a deal this week, general manager Chuck Fletcher declared the Flyers out of contention for all of them because of “the reality of our cap situation.” “We don’t have the cap space to pursue those high-end type of free agents,” Fletcher said. “It probably precluded us from looking at some of the more expensive options in the market.” If that sounds depressing for Flyers fans, it is. But it was also the grim reality for a number of teams across the NHL grapping with a salary cap ceiling that rose only $1 million this year as the league rebounds from the financial impact of the pandemic. It was the first increase since 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup#Nhl Draft#The Washington Capitals#Tsn#The New Jersey Devils#Athletic
ClutchPoints

Grading the Capitals’ trade of Vitek Vanecek to the Devils

With the Washington Capitals completely revamping their goaltending situation this offseason, the team traded Vitek Vanecek to the New Jersey Devils last week. Along with Vanecek, the Capitals sent the 46th pick in the draft to the Devils, receiving the 37th and 70th picks in exchange. Below, we take a...
NEWARK, NJ
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Brewers’ bold plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed

Multiple teams that currently sit in first place in their respective divisions sure are planning on emerging as aggressive buyers for the upcoming MLB trade deadline. However, this may not be the case for the Milwaukee Brewers. USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale provided updates on how several National League clubs are looking to approach next […] The post Rumor: Brewers’ bold plans for MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
ClutchPoints

Rumor: The 1 player who Mariners could move ahead of MLB trade deadline, revealed

At one point during the early stages of the 2022 MLB season, it seemed as if the Seattle Mariners were going to make a push to be sellers at this year’s trade deadline. However, much has changed for Seattle as of late. The Mariners have reeled off 12 wins in a row and currently hold […] The post Rumor: The 1 player who Mariners could move ahead of MLB trade deadline, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

3 bold predictions for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

The MLB All-Star weekend festivities are always a source of entertaining baseball. Whether it be watching some of the best young players in the minors partake in the Futures Game, sluggers going toe-to-toe in the Home Run Derby, or the All-Star game itself, there is something for all baseball fans to watch throughout the weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Carlos Rodon’s Giants future gets a major update ahead of MLB trade deadline

There is still plenty of unknown over just how the San Francisco Giants are planning to approach next month’s MLB trade deadline. At the least, they are reportedly aiming to have Carlos Rodon stay put. As noted by USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale, the Giants will be “keeping” Rodon past the trade deadline. Rodon opted […] The post Rumor: Carlos Rodon’s Giants future gets a major update ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

3 biggest Red Sox first-half surprises in 2022 MLB season

The Boston Red Sox have had a rather strange start to the 2022 MLB season. They stumbled out of the gate and were sitting in last place in the American League East a month into the season. Boston flipped the switch entirely during May and June, though, rocketing themselves back up the AL standings. They have gone cold again right before the All-Star break, but are still firmly in the American League playoff picture.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
100K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy