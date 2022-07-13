Land Bank Meets July 18

Fort Scott, KS – The Southwind Extension District will present two new and engaging youth educational programs at the 2022 Bourbon County Fair. The first of these programs is “Next Level Photography. Youth will learn about the rule of thirds, different viewpoints, and candid photos. This is a free program for 5th through 8th grade students that will be offered by Southwind Intern Tori White at each of the county fairs in the Southwind Extension District. Pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/3MwSMyK. Children are encouraged to bring their own camera if they have one. If your child does not have a camera, we will have cameras available for them to borrow. This program will be held on Thursday, July 21st at the Bourbon County Fairgrounds from 2 to 4 PM.

