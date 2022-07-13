ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Land Bank Meets July 18

By Submitted Story
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Land Bank meeting will be held on Monday, July 18th,...

Bourbon County Commission Agenda for July 18

1st District–Lynne Oharah Minutes: Approved: _______________. 2nd District–Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District–Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. County Clerk–Ashley Shelton. MEETING WILL BE MONDAY, JULY 18TH IN THE COMMISSION ROOM BEGINNING AT 6PM. Call to Order. • Flag Salute. • Approval of Minutes from previous meeting.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
FSCC Agenda for July 18

The Board of Trustees of Fort Scott Community College will meet in regular session on Monday, July. 18, 2022. The meeting will be held in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall at Fort Scott Community. College. 5:00 p.m. Dinner in Cleaver-Burris-Boileau Hall at 5:00 followed by regular board meeting at. 5:30 p.m. THE AGENDA.
FORT SCOTT, KS
New Pig Farm Being Located Near Bourbon County Line: Help Needed

A swine farm is being constructed along the county line next to Bourbon County. The company, Monarch Sow Farm, is owned by Perdue Premium Meat Company, headquartered in Salisbury, MD, and is located in Neosho County. Their harvest facility is in Sioux Center, Iowa. “The property is on the county...
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
Educational Youth Programming to Be Offered at Fair

Fort Scott, KS – The Southwind Extension District will present two new and engaging youth educational programs at the 2022 Bourbon County Fair. The first of these programs is “Next Level Photography. Youth will learn about the rule of thirds, different viewpoints, and candid photos. This is a free program for 5th through 8th grade students that will be offered by Southwind Intern Tori White at each of the county fairs in the Southwind Extension District. Pre-registration is required at https://bit.ly/3MwSMyK. Children are encouraged to bring their own camera if they have one. If your child does not have a camera, we will have cameras available for them to borrow. This program will be held on Thursday, July 21st at the Bourbon County Fairgrounds from 2 to 4 PM.
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
Grants Available To Help Farmer’s Plant Cover Crops

In partnership with ADM and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) today recently announced the Kansas Association of Conservation Districts (KACD) as a recipient of a grant to help farmers plant cover crops across Kansas. Awarded under NFWF’s Midwest Cover Crop Initiative, this grant will support implementation of this beneficial agricultural practice on 100,000+acres. Kansas conservation districts will assist with implementation. Conservation districts will be taking applications for farmers to receive $10 per acre for planting cover crops on their farm. This program is eligible for farmers new to planting covers and those that are veterans to using cover crops in their crop rotations.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Industrial complex fire, Owens Corning on State Line Road

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 1:45 p.m. Wednesday reports of smoke and flames at the Owens Corning Complex at 1983 State Line Road alerted Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire, METS Ambulance, Joplin Police responded. Galena Kansas Fire and Quapaw Nation Fire responded as mutual aid. Radio reports from Joplin Fire Station No.6 were that smoke was visible as they pulled...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns going through a fence, just east of Joplin city limits

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Thursday tipsters alerted us to an overturned car on FF/East 32nd, just east of the Joplin City limits. The area is very close to jurisdiction lines. Three departments were dispatched Duenweg Fire (arrived, secured scene, left) Joplin Fire was alerted however it was in the Diamond Fire District. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton...
JOPLIN, MO
WIBW

Kansas man killed after striking road mill

COWLEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Baxter Springs man was killed Thursday afternoon after he sideswiped a streetsweeper, causing him to lose control of his vehicle and strike a road mill. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Billy Watson Jr., 72, was driving westbound through a construction zone on U.S....
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
Hays Post

⛳ Former Hays High standout wins Ozark Amateur

JOPLIN, Mo. — Former Hays High standout golfer Tradgon McCrae recently won the Ozark Amateur at the Schifferdecker Golf Course in Joplin, Mo., July 9 and 10. McCrae won the title on the second playoff hole after rounds of 65 and 68 in the 36-hole event. McCrae, a native...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

MO-KAN Dragway 60th Anniversary Summer; The legendary Don Garlits returns this weekend

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — This weekend the ’60th Anniversary Summer of MO-KAN Dragway’ continues with special guest, the father of drag racing, “Big Daddy” Don Garlits. Carl Blanton has owned MO-KAN since 1999. He is the second owner, purchasing it from cousins Ron and Jim Wilbert. This weekend is almost a ‘full circle’ moment for Blanton. He recently shared a...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin Police Shooting Investigation in Sunnyvale Neighborhood

JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Saturday morning about 12:35 a.m. Joplin Dispatch were alerted to reports of a male suffering a gunshot wound in the 3400 block of South Finley Ave. Joplin Fire Rescue, Joplin Police, Newton County Deputies, and Newton County Ambulance responded to the Sunnyvale Neighborhood. Upon arrival officers found a male suffering a gunshot wound, “rushed the victim...
JOPLIN, MO
News To Know: cyclist dies, manufacturing plant fire, bridge delayed and a blood test for cancer

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin police say the cyclist hit by a Newton County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle has succumbed to his injuries. The accident happened around 2:00 a.m. last Thursday near East 32-nd and South Finley streets in Joplin. Authorities say the deputy’s SUV collided with a motorized bicycle and sent it’s rider, 44-year-old Ryan Hunnell of Joplin, to the hospital. Police announced Hunnell died of his injuries on Sunday. JPD’s major crash team is investigating. Click here to read more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kansas man gets prison time for ‘multi-day attack’

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Cherokee County judge sentences a man for a “multi-day attack.”. The crime happened in 2019. Authorities say 63-year-old James Hignite held a woman against her will at a rural location outside of Galena, Kansas dufing a “multi-day attack.”. Hignite pled guilty to...
kggfradio.com

Cherokee County Man Sentenced to 10 Years

A Cherokee County man is sentenced to over 10 years in prison. On Tuesday, 63-year-old James Dean Hignite was sentenced to 124 months after pleading guilty to 2 counts of aggravated battery and one count of aggravated domestic battery. In December 2019, Cherokee County Sheriff's deputies and investigators responded to...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS

