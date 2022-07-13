ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Beat the Heat: Cool Deals Downtown Fort Scott July 15-16

By Submitted Story
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort Scott Area Chamber of Commerce announces a Beat the Heat Shopping Event will take place Friday, July 15th and Saturday, July 16th. Stores in the Downtown Historic District and additional locations will be participating in the fun serving cold refreshments while...

