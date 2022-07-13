ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3.6-magnitude earthquake reported off San Diego coast

By City News Service
 3 days ago
July 13, 2022

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday at 3:28 a.m. off the coast of San Diego, near San Clemente Island in the Pacific Ocean, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was 67.9 miles west of La Jolla and 62.6 miles south of Avalon on Catalina Island.

It was about 15 miles deep.

The earthquake was centered 69.2 miles west of Coronado and 70.8 miles west of San Diego.

No injuries or damage was reported.

