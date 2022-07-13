ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Joy Harjo picture book 'Remember' to come out next year

By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mDxl1_0ge7nTbn00
This image released by Random House Children’s Books shows "Remember" by U.S. poet laureate Joy Harjo and Michaela Goade. (Random House Children’s Books via AP) The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Joy Harjo, who recently completed a three-year run as the country's poet laureate, will have a picture book out next spring.

Random House Children’s Books announced Wednesday that Harjo's “Remember,” adapted from her celebrated poem of the same name, is scheduled for March 21, 2023. The book will feature illustrations by the award-winning Michaela Goade.

“In simple and direct language, Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke Nation, urges readers to pay close attention to who they are, the world they were born into, and how all inhabitants on earth are connected," the publisher's announcement reads in part.

The poem “Remember,” published nearly 40 years ago, is a tribute to the cosmos and our place in it. Admirers of “Remember” extend beyond the poetry community: NASA announced last year that some lines were included in a plaque/time capsule on a spacecraft headed for the Trojan asteroids orbiting Jupiter.

“‘Remember’ is one of my earliest poems. It came together as I was first becoming a poet, and needed to remind myself about what mattered,” Harjo said in a statement. “Every one of us needs spiritual food for how to negotiate this life of struggles and beauty. The poem has a life of its own. This poem has accompanied me much of my life. It is on a spacecraft heading to Jupiter, it is a song, dances have been made of it, and it has been translated into my Mvskoke language."

Harjo, 71, was the first Native American to serve as poet laureate. Earlier this week, the Library of Congress announced she would be succeeded by Ada Limón. Goade's illustrations for Carole Lindstrom's “We Are Water Protectors” brought her a Caldecott Medal in 2021, the first time a Native had received the prestigious children's prize.

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Nikki Erlick recommends 10 books to read after 'The Measure'

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PopSugar

Jane Austen's Books Include Some Deeply Underrated Classics

The Netflix adaptation of "Persuasion" is bringing one of Jane Austen's less-adapted novels to the screen for the first time as a feature-length film. Whether you're a longtime fan of Austen's romantic stories or you're just joining the party now, it feels like the perfect time to dive into her classic books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NBC News

Ada Limón is named the 24th poet laureate of the U.S.

Award-winning poet Ada Limón is making history: The Library of Congress announced Tuesday that it has named her the 24th poet laureate of the U.S. As Limón takes up the storied position this fall and travels around the country, she intends to share two things she believes about poetry: It gives us a way to "reclaim our humanity," and it can help repair our relationship with the planet.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ada Limón
Person
Joy Harjo
TODAY.com

5 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Daniel Silva

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picture Book#Poetry#Harjo S Remember#The Mvskoke Nation#Native Ameri
ARTnews

Legendary Tattoo Artist Spider Webb Dies at 78, NASA Releases More James Webb Images, and More: Morning Links for July 13, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. THE STORIED TATTOOIST SPIDER WEBB, who fought laws that restricted his medium while pushing it into the realm of high art, has died at 78, Neil Genzlinger reports in the New York Times. In 1976, Spider (as he was generally known) gave a tattoo in front of the Museum of Modern Art so that he would be arrested and could test a city restriction on the practice. He lost the legal battle, but New York formally rescinded the ban in 1997. Spider created complex designs but also embarked on conceptual projects like one that involved tattooing a small X on 1,000 people and 1,000 Xs on one person. “Tattooing was just one part of what he did,” sexologist and artist Annie Sprinkle told the Times. “He did sculpture, painting, drawing, performance art, comic books, video. His life was art.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Atlantic

Seven Books Grappling With What Writers Leave Behind

The trustee of a literary estate has a tough job. Be too free with a dead writer’s copyrights and you may wind up with Arthur Rimbaud novelty items; act too quickly to burn materials, as Emily Dickinson’s sister and James Joyce’s grandson did, and you could distort a legacy. According to The Guardian, Ian Fleming’s estate is “the gold standard,” keeping the James Bond franchise happily and lucratively thrumming along since the author’s death in 1964. But in its profitability and harmony, it’s an outlier.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

FRIDAY SERMON: The best book

I am a connoisseur of old books. In the spare bedroom of our small patio townhome, bookshelves rest against the walls, encircling the area where bedroom furniture should reside. The square footage is small, and I want to display my treasures. I’ve put much time and energy into collecting these books — most of which boast a copyright date before 1940.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
The Guardian

June Huh, deep thinking and the value of idleness

With reference to your editorial on maths and poetry (8 July) and the mathematician and would-be poet Prof June Huh, there is a parallel with Sir Christopher Wren and Le Corbusier, as Wren was a professor of astronomy and Le Corbusier had an honorary doctorate in mathematics and philosophy. Both had discovered the art of logic and logic in art: the Stem subjects of their time not being studied at the expense of the arts and humanities.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vox

Fire of Love, about married volcanologists, is this summer’s must-see doc

Few people get to peer directly into the heart of an active volcano, feeling the heat of the lava on their face, experiencing the heart-pumping excitement of staring into what feels like the origins of the earth. But throughout the 1970s and ’80s, married volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft did just that. And they didn’t keep it to themselves; they documented what they saw on video in exquisite detail, generating far more intimate footage than almost anyone had seen.
TV & VIDEOS
Freethink

“Read 2,000 books”: Werner Herzog’s advice on reading

During the latest episode of Eric Weinstein‘s podcast, The Portal, an audience member asks German filmmaker Werner Herzog to recommend one or two books that this generation needs to read. His response is brilliant:. “I would not want to give you two books because you would sit down and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
PopSugar

A Refresher on the Targaryen Family Tree Before "House of the Dragon"

If you've spent any time at all as a fan of the "Game of Thrones" universe, you know just how tangled the character webs and family trees can get. That's especially the case when it comes to the Targaryens, the twisted, intermarried, royal family of dragon riders whose history is about to be further explored in the upcoming prequel series "House of the Dragon."
TV SERIES
ABC News

ABC News

744K+
Followers
165K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy