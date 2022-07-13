Woman charged in DUI crash that killed two siblings has trial date set

Wednesday the woman accused of killing nine-year-old Caylee Brown and 19-year-old Jeffery James Malone after hitting them with her car appeared in court for her arraignment hearing.

It was at the intersection of Panama Lane and Springbrook Road where Lisa Core was arrested in December of last year when police say she crashed her car killing the two local siblings. Wednesday she was arraigned and now her trial date has been set fopr September 19th.

Core is accused of killing Brown and Malone in December 2021.

She’s charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while driving intoxicated, one count of driving while her license is suspended or revoked for a DUI and one count of failing to provide proof of insurance at the scene of the accident.

23ABC spoke to the family after Core’s first court appearance last year and they said they will continue to work for justice when it comes to driving under the influence.

“I’m just trying to not let my son’s death go in vain. I’m going to be working with MADD and a few other organizations and I’m gonna try and get some stuff taken care of that needs to be addressed. Like I said , 100 percent preventable incident took 2 young lives,” said Jeff Malone, Jeffrey James Malone's father.

This is not Core’s first time in court. According to court documents, in 2004 she was charged with disorderly conduct while drunk. In 2005 she was charged with possessing a controlled substance. In 2009, Core was charged with possessing controlled substances without a prescription. In 2013 she was charged with driving under the influence. And in 2021 she was charged with an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, ignition interlock device prohibitions and no insurance.

Core’s readiness hearing is set for September 9th. Then they will decide if both parties are ready for the scheduled trial date of September 19th.