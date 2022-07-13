ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Woman charged in DUI crash that killed two siblings has trial date set

By Brianna Willis, 23ABC, Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iP1wN_0ge7nCqg00

Wednesday the woman accused of killing nine-year-old Caylee Brown and 19-year-old Jeffery James Malone after hitting them with her car appeared in court for her arraignment hearing.

It was at the intersection of Panama Lane and Springbrook Road where Lisa Core was arrested in December of last year when police say she crashed her car killing the two local siblings. Wednesday she was arraigned and now her trial date has been set fopr September 19th.

Core is accused of killing Brown and Malone in December 2021.

She’s charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while driving intoxicated, one count of driving while her license is suspended or revoked for a DUI and one count of failing to provide proof of insurance at the scene of the accident.

23ABC spoke to the family after Core’s first court appearance last year and they said they will continue to work for justice when it comes to driving under the influence.

“I’m just trying to not let my son’s death go in vain. I’m going to be working with MADD and a few other organizations and I’m gonna try and get some stuff taken care of that needs to be addressed. Like I said , 100 percent preventable incident took 2 young lives,” said Jeff Malone, Jeffrey James Malone's father.

This is not Core’s first time in court. According to court documents, in 2004 she was charged with disorderly conduct while drunk. In 2005 she was charged with possessing a controlled substance. In 2009, Core was charged with possessing controlled substances without a prescription. In 2013 she was charged with driving under the influence. And in 2021 she was charged with an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, ignition interlock device prohibitions and no insurance.

Core’s readiness hearing is set for September 9th. Then they will decide if both parties are ready for the scheduled trial date of September 19th.

Comments / 1

Related
Long Beach Tribune

52-year-old woman accused of killing 10-month-old grandchild in a crash while the baby was sitting on her lap as she was driving drunk, asks to spend only four years in prison as a part of a plea deal

Drunk driving is one of the top causes of automobile accidents, and the number of fatalities has been on a constant rise in recent years. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows that 11,654 people were killed in drunk driving incidents nationwide in 2020, which is a 14% increase from 2019. Per the same data, about 32 people in the United States died in drunk-driving crashes every day in 2020, which is one person every 45 minutes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

19-year-old driver of fatal Orange crash charged with murder

19-year-old Azarie Dupree Fuller has been charged with murder after he crashed the car he was driving in Orange on Saturday morning, killing three people and injuring three others, including himself.Fuller, a native of Exeter, Calif., was charged with three felony counts of murder by the Orange County District Attorney. Fuller, who authorities said was driving the Nissan Altima despite not having a driver's license, was speeding at 100 mph near W. Lincoln Avenue and Glassell Street.The Altima came to a screeching halt, nearly hitting a parked Orange PD cruiser, and shortly after officers began pursuing the vehicle which carried seven...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Malone
The Independent

Two suspects arrested over 7-Eleven shootings in LA that left two dead

Two men have been arrested in connection with a series of robberies at 7-Elevens in Southern California that left two people dead and three more wounded. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and the police chiefs of Brea, Santa Ana, La Habra, and Riverside gathered for a press conference later on Friday evening to discuss the arrests of 20-year-old Malik Patt and 44-year-old Jason Payne, who Mr Spitzer said perpetrated a “reign of terror” in the region.
UPLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Dui#Vehicular Manslaughter#Crime News#Police#Violent Crime
102.5 The Bone

7-year-old girl falls out of moving SUV, fatally struck on California freeway

NEWHALL, Calif. — A 7-year-old girl died Saturday after falling from a moving SUV onto a Southern California freeway, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. According to the incident report, a 911 call was placed at around 3:30 a.m. local time about an “unknown object being struck,” blocking northbound traffic on Interstate 5, NBC News reported.
CBS LA

Eric Holder Jr. convicted of first-degree murder in 2019 shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Jurors convicted a man of first-degree murder in the death of rapper Nipsey Hussle in a shooting that also wounded two others in South Los Angeles. Holder, 32, was found guilty in the March 31, 2019 murder of the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom. He was also convicted of two counts each of attempted voluntary manslaughter and assault with a firearm involving two other people who were injured in the March 31, 2019, shooting in front of the rapper's Crenshaw District store called The Marathon, along with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jurors also found true allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a handgun and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on one of the victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

Henry Ruggs Appears In Court for DUI Case For First Time Since November

For the first time since 2021, Henry Ruggs appeared in a courtroom in Las Vegas for a hearing in his DUI crash case. The 23-year-old former Las Vegas Raiders star -- who was charged back in November 2021 with four felonies after prosecutors accused him of killing Tina Tintor and her dog in a fiery car crash -- showed up to the Nevada courthouse alongside his attorneys.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

7-Eleven offers $100,000 reward for info on deadly shooting suspect

7-Eleven has offered a $100,000 reward for information on a masked gunman suspected of robbing six stores in California stores, killing two people and wounding three others.The series of deadly robberies unfolded over five hours early on Monday morning and coincided with the chain’s National 7/11 Day, during which customers are given a free Slurpee frozen drink.The convenience store chain said it was offering the reward “for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect”.“Our hearts remain with the victims and their loved ones, and our focus continues to be on franchisee, associate and customer safety,”...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Search ongoing for escaped Holton Conservation Camp inmate

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate from the Holton Conservation Camp in Sylmar, after he walked away from the facility early Thursday morning. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials reported that Cremale Herron, 32-years-old, walked away from the camp before it was determined that he was missing at around 12:45 a.m. CDCR Office of Correctional Safety agents were dispatched to search for the missing inmate, and local law enforcement agencies were notified to be on alert. Herron, is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 185 pounds. He was sentenced to CDCR from San Bernardino County in 2017 in order to serve a 10-year sentence for assault with a deadly weapon likely to produce great bodily harm, according to CDCR's press release.He had been housed at the Holton Conservation Camp since Feb. 2022, and was scheduled for release in Aug. 2023. Officers urged anyone with information or knowledge of Herron's whereabouts to call 9-1-1. The CDCR statement continued to note that of "offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program" since 1977, 99% have been apprehended. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Minnesota

5 injured in multi-vehicle pileup on Highway 169

JORDAN, Minn. -- Five people are injured after a multi-vehicle pileup on Saturday morning in Scott County.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says a Freightliner was traveling northbound on Highway 169 when it hit multiple vehicles that were stopped for a red light from behind, pushing them into the intersection of Highway 169 and Highway 282. A second crash occurred because the vehicles pushed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Highway 169. A 30-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries were transported to the hospital. Officers say one party drove themselves to an area hospital for care.
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.turnto23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy