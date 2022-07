Tony P. from Bayonne had a complaint I think all should hear. "I have a complaint. I am a retired veteran and recently went to visit Ocean Grove Beach last weekend. I was shocked to find out that they do not allow retired veterans free beach access. They do, however, allow active veterans free beach access which I have no problem with. But I served for over 20 years and should be given the same preferences."

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO