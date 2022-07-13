Tennessee Highway Safety Office joins regional effort to reduce speeding

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The largest school district in Tennessee has placed its superintendent on paid leave while an outside attorney investigates allegations that he abused his power and violated policies, officials said. The Memphis-Shelby County School Board voted 7-2 Wednesday to take the actions during a special called meeting, news outlets reported. Board chair Michelle McKissack said legal counsel recommended Superintendent Joris Ray be placed on paid leave during the investigation, which will be led by former U.S. Attorney Edward L. Stanton III. Two deputy superintendents will assume Ray’s responsibilities, McKissack said. The investigation stems from allegations made in divorce proceedings between Ray and his wife, who is also a school district employee. A board resolution says it took action “to review the allegations to determine whether Superintendent Ray, during his tenure as Superintendent, engaged in relationships with District employees violative of MSCS policies.”

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO