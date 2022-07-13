ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Pediatrician with SIU ties named IDPH director

By Robert Thies
wjpf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – A pediatrician with ties to SIU has been named the new director of the Illinois Department of...

www.wjpf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
suntimesnews.com

CDC reports 94 Illinois counties at high or medium community level

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois That’s up 5,523 or 20 percent above the previous week’s total. Green means low community level, yellow is medium community level and red is...
ILLINOIS STATE
capitolwolf.com

Buscher Announces for Mayor

Springfield City Treasurer, Misty Buscher, says she wants to be the next mayor of the Capital City. Buscher had a long career in banking before moving into politics and government. The 51 year old Buscher says she’s a fiscal conservative but a social liberal. She’ll be going up against...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Hospital raises flag to honor Central A&M student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield held a flag-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday in honor of Keegan Virden. Virden, 15, was a Central A&M student who was pronounced deceased at 2:01 p.m. on Friday at HSHS Hospital. Virden was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he and three other students were involved in a crash near Assumption on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Health
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Springfield, IL
WQAD

Illinois Gov. Pritzker appoints new state public health leader

Beginning August 1, distinguished pediatrician and health care policy expert Dr. Sameer Vohra will lead the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). He is replacing Dr. Ngozi Ezike who stepped down in March after leading the IDPH through the first couple of years of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department assistant director, Dr. Amaal Tokars, had been the interim leader for the past six months.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Second Central A&M student died after in US 51 crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A second teenager involved in a crash on Tuesday in Christian County has died. According to the Central A&M principal, Keegan Virden who was one of four students in the car involved in a collision near Assumption has died. There will be a a flag...
ASSUMPTION, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pediatrician#The Siu School Of Law
97ZOK

Four Of America’s Best Hospitals Happen To Be In Illinois

Dang, my city doesn't have one of the best hospitals in America, but maybe yours does!. According to a new study, 4 of America's BEST hospitals happen to be in Illinois. I'm REALLY curious to see who made this list because I've never heard of a study comparing hospitals. How does one figure out if a hospital is the best?
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Dozens show their support for deadly crash victim organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gather at St. John's Hospital in Springfield to raise the Gift of Hope flag, as an organ donation helps save nine lives. After a fatal crash in Christian County claims the lives of two Central A&M students, the Raider Nation gathers in support of the Virden family.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1043theparty.com

Governor Pritzker Announces $60 Million Competitive Grant Program for Early Childhood Construction in Illinois

Governor Pritzker Announces $60 Million Competitive Grant Program for Early Childhood Construction in Illinois. Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker has announced $60 million in capital grant opportunities for Illinois Early Childhood Education providers through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program. The funding will support the construction, expansion, and renovation of facilities that support early student learning.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WAND TV

Springfield man sentenced, fined for COVID-19 related fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield man was sentenced after pleading guilty to COVID-19 related fraud. Thalamus Alexander, Jr., 27, was sentenced to six months home confinement, three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $50,000 for wire fraud and theft of government property.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs COVID-19 mandate rollback

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker signed an executive order Wednesday, relaxing state guidance on COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. “As we continue to move toward living with this virus, my administration will relax some requirements while continuing to protect the most vulnerable,” Pritzker said.   Among the changes includes not ending the vaccine requirement for students […]
FOX59

Ice cream connected with deadly multistate listeria outbreak recalled after contamination found in processing facility

SARASOTA, Fla. — An ice cream linked to more than 20 hospitalizations and a death has been recalled. On Wednesday, the FDA announced that Big Olaf Creamery is recalling all flavors and lots of its ice cream products because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The ice cream was sold at Big Olaf retailers in Florida as well as to consumers in restaurants and senior homes, and one location in Fredericksburg, Ohio.
FLORIDA STATE
freedom929.com

AREA WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE

(SPRINGFIELD) In the latest update from the Illinois Department of Public Health. There were 27,543 new COVID-19 cases last week around the state, that’s down 2 percent from the previous week. While the number of Illinois counties in the High Community Level is at 28, the same number as a week ago, the number of counties in the Medium Community Level dropped from 53 a week ago to 43. However, statewide hospitalizations are higher than the previous week. With a new variant reportedly spreading into the Midwest, people are urged to continue taking precautions against COVID-19. With the regional counties of Crawford, Coles, Wayne, Wabash, White, and Hamilton now in the High Level, the area counties of Richland, Clay, Lawrence, Edwards, Cumberland, Clark, Effingham, and Marion are in the Medium Level. The other two, Jasper and Fayette, are now in the Low Community Level.
OLNEY, IL
nowdecatur.com

IDOC to host job recruitment event in Decatur

July 13, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is hosting a job recruiting and informational session for anyone interested in learning about the agency’s career opportunities. Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend the workshop on July 14, 2022 at the Illinois Worknet Center from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Illinois Worknet Center is located at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur, Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Judge Thomas Little retires after 23 years of serving Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Judge Thomas Little retired after 23 years of service as a judge in Macon County. Little resided mostly over drug court cases, family court cases, and other civil matters. Prior to his service as judge, he practiced in the civil court world in general practice as an attorney. He graduated from Emery University in 1982 and was sworn in as a Macon County Judge on April Fools Day in 1999, which he said he will never forget–definitely a memorable day.
MACON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy