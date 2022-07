EMBED <> More Videos Thousands of marijuana plants seized by Merced County deputies

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of marijuana plants, along with nearly 100 pounds of pot products, are off the streets in Merced County.

Last week, the sheriff's office's enforcement team served multiple search warrants around the county for illegal marijuana grows.

The warrants resulted in the seizure of 96 pounds of finished product and the eradication of more than 2,000 plants.