ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Auto manufacturers adapting to keep car batteries cool as temperatures rise

By Ivan Pereira, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJZji_0ge7leRK00
The battery to a Tesla Model s Plaid on display. - Munro Live, Munro & Associates

NEW YORK — The intense heat hitting most of the nation is already invoking warnings about power outages and health impacts.

But there is also another danger posed to drivers, as record temperatures lead to a greater risk of battery failure and degradation, according to engineers.

"Batteries are like humans, they don't like high heat or low heat," Anna Stefanopoulou, the William Clay Ford professor of technology at the University of Michigan, told ABC News. "The best temperature is the one humans are comfortable with."

While there is little drivers can do to contain their cars' temperatures during heat waves, Stefanopoulou and other experts who have been studying the advances in car technology told ABC News that manufacturers are hard at work finding new ways to beat the rising heat.

Stefanopoulou said that manufacturers constantly put their batteries to the limit during the testing phase since their vehicles are sold all over the world. Even though the batteries can withstand extreme benchmarks, she said there is only so much reliability within the laws of chemistry and engineering.

For example, if a car's internal temperature reaches above 45 degrees Celsius, or 115 degrees Fahrenheit, the battery is prone to more wear and decreases the life of the cell, she said. Driving in those conditions will also test the limits of the battery, according to Stefanopoulou.

"High-temperature conditions are problematic because it affects the range. Some of the battery will go to keeping the AC ... and that drains the battery," she said.

This week, some parts of the country, including Palm Springs, Las Vegas and Phoenix, will see high temperatures above 110 degrees, according to the forecast.

Heat is a bigger issue when it comes to electric vehicles, which rely entirely on the power of the battery. EV batteries and systems have measures in place to prevent them from puckering under extreme temperatures, according to experts.

Cory Steuben, the president of the Michigan-based engineering consulting firm Munro & Associates, told ABC News that many EV manufacturers are using new types of batteries with thermal management.

The new batteries, such as ones with cylindrical, prismatic and pouch form factors, are engineered to keep the heat within the cell from rising too much.

"These are expensive, complex, very well-controlled machines," Steuben, whose firm has acquired, taken apart and analyzed parts of several EVs, told ABC News.

He noted that EVs also have additional technologies to keep the car cool, particularly Teslas. The company's models are equipped with data tracking that keeps an eye on the battery's temperature, the ambient temperature and the temperatures of its charging stations, according to Steuben.

The car's alert system has the option to tell a driver when and where to stop to recharge the car to prevent overheating while they're on the road, Steuben said.

"Imagine if you had a 1980 Ford Bronco with a regular car battery. No one knows what is going on in your car and where it goes. Now we have the technology to constantly monitor the battery and make changes as you drive," he said.

At the same time, Steuben said that some manufacturers have implemented new tech to keep batteries cool. BMW, for example, has opted to place the battery in the trunk instead of the engine to reduce the heat, he said.

"It requires an expensive cable, but it is a better climate-controlled environment," Steuben said of the trunk. "It's essentially the same temperature as the cabin."

Other methods include cooling systems that pump liquid coolant throughout the engine to keep it from overheating, he said.

Stefanopoulou said the best solution for motorists is to park their vehicle in the shade or, if possible, in a location with a controlled climate -- like an indoor garage.

For EVs, she recommended owners charge the car during hot days because those chargers and batteries have safeguards to prevent overheating.

Stefanopoulou acknowledged that the method can lead to bigger problems as it will tax power grids during a high heat event.

"It's a self-propagating problem," she said. "The higher the temperatures, the more energy we need to use to cool our vehicles. And that energy is lost and that will heat the environment."

"That's why it's crucial that we continue to improve the battery technology and the power grid," she added.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Autoweek.com

How Much Do EV Batteries Cost?

Just like the batteries found in your smartphone, tablet, and laptop, electric car batteries must charge to recover lost energy. The battery capacity, range, and energy density vary from vehicle to vehicle, and with the size of the battery pack. Electric cars are given a range estimate when new, which is the number of miles they can travel on a single charge.
CARS
The Next Web

Research: EVs are the greenest cars but their supply chains are damn dirty

This week, a new report prepared for the UK Department for Transport found that electric vehicles are greener across their lifecycle than their gas-fueled internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts. Specifically, lifecycle modeling analysis found that a typical battery electric car is estimated to save up to 65% more greenhouse gas...
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Video reveals China’s first solar-powered car without a wheel

A multi-organizational collaborative effort in China has led to the development of the country's first fully solar electric vehicle (SEV), Electrek reported. The vehicle was recently showcased at the World Intelligence Conference and is currently on tour in mainland China. In the early 2000s, solar-powered cars were projects for university...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
TechCrunch

Battery recycling could be the next investor darling of the EV era

Suddenly awash in interest from EV makers and venture firms, the sector has seen a spate of partnerships and funding deals in the past 18 months. The momentum appears to be building, as investor appetite in battery recycling intensifies, said Alex Smout, principal at InMotion Ventures, Jaguar and Land Rover’s venture capital arm whose portfolio includes Ascend Elements, formerly known as Battery Resourcers.
ENVIRONMENT
Mic

North Carolina Republicans want to destroy EV charging stations — unless they come with free gas, too

A “funny” “quirk” (some might call it a foundational precept) of modern American conservatism is how much its adherents love-love-love the free market until, suddenly, it doesn’t suit their very specific needs. Like, for instance, the ongoing proliferation of electric vehicles, which — as more and more car manufacturers get in on the market — have become increasingly common in cities nationwide. Get this: It seems people actually like driving a car that is less environmentally hazardous and saves them oodles of cash by not needing a full tank of insanely expensive gasoline every couple of days. Go figure!
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Heat Waves#Abc News
Robb Report

This New Solar-Powered Luxury Travel Trailer Makes Its Own Drinking Water From the Air

Click here to read the full article. Living Vehicle’s latest electric trailer takes “self-sufficient” to a whole new level. The 2023 model is equipped with a groundbreaking new system that can produce drinking water from thin air. The team at LV says no other mobile home or trailer currently on the market offers this innovative feature. Developed by Watergen, the atmospheric water generator draws in air, filters out any dust and dirt, then sends the clean air through a heating and cooling process. This causes condensation, and, voilà, water is created. The main unit is seamlessly integrated into the vehicle and connects...
TRAVEL
electrek.co

1,500 Tesla Powerwall owners have already joined the new virtual power plant in California

PG&E announced that more than 1,500 Tesla Powerwall owners have already decided to joined the new virtual power plant it launched in partnership with Tesla in California. A virtual power plant (VPP) consists of distributed energy storage systems, like Tesla Powerwalls, used in concert to provide grid services and avoid the use of polluting and expensive peaker power plants. Last year, Tesla launched a test VPP in California, where Powerwall owners would join in voluntarily without compensation to let the VPP pull power from their battery packs when the grid needed it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
CNET

Riding in a Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle That Doubles as a Camper

Seeing an Aptera vehicle in the wild is like seeing a spacecraft driving down the road. The unique, three-wheel setup makes a lot of sense considering that both spaceships and Aptera are designed with aerodynamics and efficiency top of mind. Yet despite its space age looks, it's actually an electric car that you might even want to sleep in.
CARS
Field & Stream

Prime Day Deals on Generators and Power Stations

While we can’t speak for the effectiveness or quality of all the generators and power stations listed, a few of the brands were featured in our Best Solar Generators of 2022 gear roundup. Generators and power stations are excellent investments, and these investments are made more affordable with some stellar Prime Day discounts. Take advantage of these deals while they are available and get the generator or power station that fits your at home, garage, or backcountry setup.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Texans urged to conserve power as grid operator warns of possible rolling blackouts amid heatwave

Texans have been urged to conserve electricity on Monday amid the potential for rolling blackouts as forecasters warned of a dangerous heatwave across the state. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), operator of Texas’ power grid, issued a statement on Sunday calling on homes and businesses to voluntarily conserve power between 2-8pm. The Texas grid is self-contained, meaning there’s no way to transfer electricity to it from other states.While no system-wide outages are expected, ERCOT’s website states that Texas faces a “potential reserve capacity shortage with no market solution available”.Dangerously high temperatures are expected on Monday, with parts...
TEXAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

Can You Drive an EV In A Thunderstorm?

What happens if you drive an electric vehicle in a thunderstorm? Is it safe? Furthermore, what happens if your EV gets struck by lightning? Click here to find out! The post Can You Drive an EV In A Thunderstorm? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
WEATHER
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy