Former Florida deputy indicted for fraud

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A former Santa Rosa County deputy was indicted on fraud charges after he allegedly exploited an elderly person for $10,000. A federal grand jury indicted Scott P. Haines, 49, on multiple counts of wire fraud and making false statements to federal agents, according to a news release from the U.S Department of Justice, Northern District of Florida.

Investigators believe that the scheme took place over the course of six years, starting in January 2015 and ending in May 2021.The indictment alleges that Haines was able to take money from the victim after “inserting himself into the person’s personal and business affairs,” according to the news release.

When questioned about his relationship to the elderly person, the indictment says Haines lied to federal agents about his involvement in the victim’s affairs. Haines was arrested on state charges of exploitation of an elderly person or disabled adult, theft from a person 65 years of age or older, and unauthorized access of a computer system or network.

Haines’ indictment does not mean that he is guilty. Haines has been formally accused of exploitation by a grand jury and must be given a trial. Haines’ trial has been set for March 7, 2022.

Zachary Litgen
3d ago

According to the article he already went to trial in March of 2022. False and or incomplete news. Also, if true LEO should get double the fine or punishment for theory of being a person of authority and to look up to.

me myself & I
3d ago

Did he think he would never get caught? What an embarrassment for all of Santa Rosa county.

WJTV 12

Vicksburg lawyer named president of Mississippi Bar

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg lawyer, Blake Teller, was sworn in as the 117th President of the Mississippi Bar Foundation (MBF) on Friday, July 15. Teller joined the Mississippi Bar in 1991. He practiced law at a firm in Jackson until he returned to his hometown of Vicksburg to practice law with his father and grandfather in 1994. He’s practiced law for 29 years. Currently, he serves as the lawyer for the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
VICKSBURG, MS
