ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Maverick and the Jet Fly for Vikings in Danger Zone

By Janik Eckardt
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Vikings’ duo of receivers is elite in multiple areas. Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson lead the league in receiving yards and touchdowns among wideout duos since Jefferson was drafted in 2020. Maverick Loves the Danger Zone. Thielen played Division II college football for the Minnesota State Mavericks....

vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Miami Dolphins to Start Season 4-2?

Lawsuits, drama, rumors, flashy free agency signings, and blockbuster trades this offseason has made for an emotional rollercoaster for Miami Dolphins fans. Still, new coach Mike Mcdaniel has established a new level of confidence in his team. Would that be enough to push the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2016? The first step for Miami will be to start of stronger than in previous years.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 breakout player candidates

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the present are a savvy veteran team. Players like Tom Brady, Mike Evans, and Lavonte David garner headlines. And new additions like Tristan Wirfs have already established themselves as the future of the franchise. But there are several key elements to this 2022 Tampa Bay...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Report: Browns Are Interested In Signing Ndamukong Suh

He was released this past offseason by the Bucs and has been courted by the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, and the Browns. Suh was drafted with the second overall pick of the 2010 draft by the Detroit Lions and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award that season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Seriously Considering Signing DT Ndamukong Suh

The Cleveland Browns have been a hot topic of discussion throughout the NFL offseason after they traded a ton of draft capital and subsequently signed Deshaun Watson to a huge contract. There are still plenty of hurdles to overcome for him to get on the field with the Browns during the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former Dolphins Guard Incognito Retires

There was no mention of the Miami Dolphins in Incognito's comments, which certainly shouldn't be surprising given how his time with the franchise ended. Incognito spent three-plus seasons with the Dolphins before he was suspended indefinitely by the team in early November 2013 for his part in the infamous episode that became known as Bullygate.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Jaylen Waddle
The Associated Press

Eagles have big expectations going into Sirianni's 2nd year

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-8) CAMP SITE: Philadelphia LAST YEAR: The Eagles recovered from a 2-5 beginning to make the playoffs in coach Nick Sirianni’s first season and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ first as the full-time starter in his second year. A former offensive coordinator, Sirianni scrapped his preferred playbook after the shaky start and turned to the running game with great results. The Eagles finished with a league-leading 2,715 yards and 25 TDs on the ground in 2021, with Hurts having team-best totals of 784 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs. Philadelphia’s promising building season ended with a thud, though, in a 31-15 wild-card round loss at Tampa Bay in a game in which the Eagles gave up the first 31 points. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR A.J. Brown, LB Haason Reddick, CB James Bradberry, DT Jordan Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VikingsTerritory

VikingsTerritory

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!

 http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy