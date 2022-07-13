Maverick and the Jet Fly for Vikings in Danger Zone

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (9-8) CAMP SITE: Philadelphia LAST YEAR: The Eagles recovered from a 2-5 beginning to make the playoffs in coach Nick Sirianni’s first season and quarterback Jalen Hurts’ first as the full-time starter in his second year. A former offensive coordinator, Sirianni scrapped his preferred playbook after the shaky start and turned to the running game with great results. The Eagles finished with a league-leading 2,715 yards and 25 TDs on the ground in 2021, with Hurts having team-best totals of 784 rushing yards and 10 rushing TDs. Philadelphia’s promising building season ended with a thud, though, in a 31-15 wild-card round loss at Tampa Bay in a game in which the Eagles gave up the first 31 points. IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: WR A.J. Brown, LB Haason Reddick, CB James Bradberry, DT Jordan Davis.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO