ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Second baby Masai giraffe born at New York’s Seneca Park Zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sberA_0ge7kmXL00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the second time in less than three months, New York state’s Seneca Park Zoo has welcomed a baby Masai giraffe.

According to Spectrum News 1, the Rochester attraction said the unnamed calf, born Tuesday, is doing fine and bonding with first-time mom Kipenzi.

On April 29, Masai giraffes Iggy and Parker also welcomed a calf, Olmsted, the zoo said in a news release.

“The birth of a giraffe is a rare occurrence at zoos, so two in one year is a true gift for Seneca Park Zoo,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said in a statement Tuesday, adding that the zoo’s veterinary team is providing “around-the-clock care” for the newborn.

Zoo Director Steve Lacy said workers are “hopeful” about the new arrival, despite the high mortality rates of baby giraffes.

“The first few weeks of life are critical and can present challenges not seen at birth,” he said in a statement. “Zoo staff will be monitoring baby and mom 24/7.”

The zoo is temporarily closing part of its Animals of the Savanna exhibit and suspending tram service as the mother and baby bond, according to the release. Officials did not say whether the new arrival is male or female.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources considers Masai giraffes endangered. As of 2018, about 35,000 mature Masai giraffes remained in the wild, according to the organization’s website.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Webster Firemen's Carnival is back after pandemic pause

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - After two years of cancellations, the Webster Firemen's Carnival made its way back!. The popular carnival officially wrapped up last night for the year. It featured a midway with exciting rides for all ages, mouth-watering food and treats, carnival games and prizes and even a beer tent.
WEBSTER, NY
95.3 Big Kat

Enormous, Wild Drive-Thru Safari Coming To Upstate New York

Have you ever been on a safari? It's something that we all tend to associate with the wilds of Africa but a much closer-to-home version is coming to 100+ acres with 3 miles of roadways owned by Animal Adventure Park outside of Harpersville, NY. The acreage is right across the street from the current preserve and is almost ready to open and is still being prepared for a big drive-thru safari experience that will be one of the northeast's biggest.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Pets & Animals
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
POLITICS
96.1 The Eagle

Warning For Facebook Marketplace Users In New York State

Selling things that you are no longer using or have no use for at home is a great way to make some extra cash. For years, people have held yard sales or garage sales and displayed their items for people to walk in and purchase. Saturday and Sunday mornings are busy in neighborhoods across New York State even in 2022. But one of the most popular ways to sell things these days is happening online.
INTERNET
Power 93.7 WBLK

Canal Fest of the Tonawandas Makes Unexpected Change

One of the biggest trademarks to an annual event in Western New York has been canceled this year. Canal Fest is held in North Tonawanda, typically every year, though the pandemic gave the festival some challenges. This year, many Western New Yorkers were excited to hear that the week-long event would return this July.
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoos#Giraffes#Seneca Park Zoo#Masai Giraffe#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Spectrum News 1#Olmsted#Monroe County
Hudson Valley Post

Fact Check: Was a Mountain Lion Or Cougar Spotted In New York

New York State officials released in-depth details about an impressive investigation following reports of a mountain lion in New York. Next to the jaguar, a cougar which is also known by common names including puma, mountain lion, catamount, and panther, is the largest North American cat, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
SCIENCE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester father-son wing sauce business brings awareness to autism

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Western New York loves its chicken wings. Most people will tell you the sauce makes all the difference. A Rochester-based father-son sauce business was founded on a very special back story. It’s one of RJ Paolotto’s earliest memories: making wing sauce with his dad.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Travel Maven

8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York State

There's nothing like a day spent outdoors in the summer shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, New York is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about some of the best flea markets in the state.
Q 105.7

Shark Sightings Continue To Close Multiple New York Beaches

In an unprecedented time of shark attacks along the south shore beaches of Long Island, the New York State Parks Department, along with other town parks and municipalities, are being forced to close their beaches during their prime season. Tens of thousands of New Yorkers head to Jones Beach and the surrounding areas to soak in the summer sun on a daily basis. However, with a real-life "Jaws" situation going on, Thursday more beaches were closed due to multiple shark sightings.
LIFESTYLE
WHEC TV-10

Work continues on home for local family

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Work continues on a Flower City Habitat for Humanity home on Saxton Street. This is a project with the Builders Exchange of Rochester and the Catholic Charities Youth Build. It began in fall of 2021 with the goal of building a home in Rochester for a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Bans This At All State Parks, Beaches, And Playgrounds

Across New York State, this activity is now banned at all state parks, beaches and playgrounds. New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill on July 15th 2022 that prohibits smoking cannabis and tobacco in all state-owned beaches, boardwalks, marinas, playgrounds, recreation centers, and group camps. Here's what she had to say when she signed this bill into law:
LIFESTYLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester residents celebrate Pride with parade, festival

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After two years, Pride is back in Rochester. Hundreds came out to celebrate and show support for the LGBTQ community. Park Avenue turned into a sea of rainbows as the Rochester Pride Parade returned to the city. Around 150 different organizations walked in the parade. “It’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
23K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy