Johnson City, TN

Brains and Brawn: Bob Peoples the Hometown Hero: Part 4

By Contributed Content
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, the well-respected strong man, Bob Peoples was called upon by the neighboring municipality of Johnson City to help where no one else could. This was no sporting event where athletes contested medals, cups, or prize money. The stakes at this event were bigger. There were local children that needed help,...

Kingsport Times-News

Miss Kingsport, Miss Sullivan County to be crowned Sunday

KINGSPORT — Nine young ladies will vie for the titles Miss Sullivan County and Miss Kingsport on Sunday. The Miss Kingsport and Miss Sullivan County Scholarship Competition is a preliminary to the Miss Tennessee pageant in the Miss America system. Outgoing Miss Sullivan County Eliza Sanders made it into the Top 5 at this year’s Miss Tennessee pageant and was second runner-up.
elizabethton.com

Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Street celebrating 59th anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Buddy Street, 116 Buddy Street Road, Hampton, will celebrate their 59th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. They were married on July 20, 1963 by Rev. Lawrence Harris at East Side Christian Church in Elizabethton. Mrs. Street is the former Elizabeth Smith of Unicoi. They have...
HAMPTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Fun Fest artists to turn Broad Street into a huge canvas

KINGSPORT — Broad Street will be transformed into a canvas for local artists on Saturday. The Select Seven Credit Union wanted to bring a new event to Fun Fest. After researching new events and attending seminars, Select Seven officials determined that the Chalk Walk was a new and upcoming event at festivals in the Southeast.
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabeth Kay M. Edens (Kay)

Kay M. Edens, 76, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on July 12, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home following an extended illness. Mrs. Edens was a native of Carter County and the daughter of the late Elbert and Blanche Hyder Meredith and Lucille Meredith, who graciously stepped in to help raise Kay after her mother died. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold D. Edens, and a brother and sister-in-law, Willie G. and Patsy Meredith.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Folks camping out for Appalachian Fair tickets

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tickets for the concerts at the Appalachian Fair are set to go on sale Thursday at noon. Some folks just can't wait to get their hands on them so they are camping out at the fairgrounds and counting the hours down. They said it is a tradition.
GRAY, TN
WJHL

These furry friends are looking for their fur-ever home

Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds shows some of the animals up looking for a home at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information or you visit […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Follow Me to Tennessee: Tennessee Migration Report

KNOXVILLE -- East Tennessee is seeing huge increases in relocation interest in 2022. Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood are experiencing the greatest increases, according to search data from moving company booking website moveBuddha.com. The company just released a new data report dedicated to exploring moving trends across Tennessee. The data shows an increasing interest in moves to the East. Top cities to move to are Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Nashville, and Brentwood.
KNOXVILLE, TN
elizabethton.com

Patti Anne Treadway

Patti Anne Treadway, of Elizabethton, passed away at the age of 69, on July 8, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton, Tenn. A native of Elizabethton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Randolph “Joe” and Patricia Taylor “Pat” Treadway. Patti earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1975 with a major in Interior Design and her Master of Arts degree in Teaching from East Tennessee State University in 1980.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Carter County Schools announce free lunch for all students

Carter County Schools announce the addition of all four high schools and Siam Learning Center to the list of Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools for the 2022-23 school year. According to the release, all students enrolled in Carter County Schools will be provided a free breakfast and lunch regardless of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

WCJC Animal Shelter lowers adoption prices for the month

The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter is hosting a “Rescue Me” event through the end of the month. The event lowers adoption prices through July 31. “June, July, August, September are our busiest months,” said Executive Director Tammy Davis, “and we always want to have as many empty cages available as possible.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Kenjo employee describes being poisoned at work

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was a normal Friday at work for Rorey Heinzeroth at the Kenjo in Newport, when he got thirsty and poured himself a 20 oz. drink of Mountain Dew. He set his drink down inside and went outside to go clean the parking lot and trash cans. When he came back in the store, he realized something was wrong with his drink.
NEWPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Doughboys dominate River Riders in series-opening victory

The Johnson City Doughboys (19-18) took game one of three against the Elizabethton River Riders (17-19) on Friday night by a final of 14-3. Johnson City center fielder McKay Barney went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI. The win pushed the Doughboys’ lead over the Riders to one...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Duck Donuts announces 2 new Tri-Cities locations

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated for clarification. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mixed in with a baker’s dozen of new franchise agreements, Duck Donuts announced that two new locations are possible in the Tri-Cities soon. According to a press release from the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company, 13 franchise partners signed on to open their […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN

