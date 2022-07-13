Kingston, Gamecocks add transfer pitcher fresh off appearance in Omaha

The South Carolina baseball team hit the double-digit mark in transfer portal acquisitions on Tuesday when Mark Kingston gained a commitment from Notre Dame pitcher Roman Kimball.

Kimball made the announcement via Twitter, citing recent coaching changes as his reason for leaving the Irish.

Head coach Link Jarrett left Notre Dame after three years with the Fighting Irish to return to his alma mater at Florida State late last month.

On Monday, Noles247 reported that Jarrett is expected to be taking his assistants from Notre Dame, Rich Wallace and Chuck Ristano , with him to Tallahassee.

The new transfer won’t have to make too many adjustments to Columbia. Though Kimball is originally from New Hartford, New York, he played high school baseball at P27 Academy in Lexington, South Carolina.

In his lone season at Notre Dame, Kimball made 17 appearances on the mound and pitched 25 innings out of the bullpen. He collected a 4-0 record during the year and had a 5.76 ERA while totaling 32 strikeouts.

During Notre Dame’s run in Omaha this past season, Kimball pitched in one game against Oklahoma.

Kimball brings bullpen depth to a team that needs it badly and Omaha experience to a team that hasn’t made the trip there since 2012.

