East Greenbush police say the “Felony Lane Gang” may be operating in the area again. NewsChannel 13 has reported on this group in other communities in recent weeks. The criminals steal items like purses or wallets from unlocked cars in parks, gyms or places where people would leave their belongings in cars. They then use them to try and steal cash from bank accounts by impersonating the car’s driver.

EAST GREENBUSH, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO