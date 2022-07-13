ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Drawn Hunt Permit

easttexasradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – New opportunities and scenery are available to hunters this fall through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) drawn hunt permits program, now accepting applications for a shot at almost 10,000 permits in 62 hunt categories. The permits allow drawn hunts on both public and...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
MySanAntonio

'Things are going to break': Texas power plants are running nonstop

As searing Texas heat drives power demand to record highs, the state's grid operator is ordering plants to run at a historic pace, often forcing them to put off maintenance to keep cranking out electricity. That's helped keep the lights on, for now, but the short-term focus is putting even more stress on a system that's already stretched near the limit.
TEXAS STATE
austin.com

A Guide to Spending a Day at Hippie Hollow

This hidden landmark Austin hangout can be found half an hour from Downtown Austin in the Lake Travis area. Hippie Hollow has remained mostly unchanged in the ever-changing Austin environment. The park is perhaps best known for being the only legal clothing-optional public park in Texas. Even though there is...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#New Areas#Deer Hunting#Mule Deer#Wildlife Department#Aph#Muleshoe#Lost Maples Sp#Nwr#Antlerless Deer
KAJA KJ 97

When Do The Rolling Blackouts Start In Texas?

Some Texans have been panicking as the weather fluctuates to extreme temperatures. And since the state experienced widespread blackouts in February of 2021 from the Arctic freeze, tons of people are frantically checking the ERCOT web dashboard and app every day to keep a check on the state's energy use.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
KWTX

Cost of hay bales skyrocket during central Texas drought

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rancher Curtis Timmons is feeling the central Texas drought firsthand, and it’s not just sweat we’re talking about. Lorena is in severe drought, meaning pasture conditions are very poor. “Everything depends on the next. No rain means no pasture, no pasture means no hay,...
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

The Heat Is On

The scorching heat has set numerous records and shot temperatures up over 110 degrees, causing a spike in heat-related illnesses and putting Texans at risk of a power blackout. Even the hardiest Texans were sweating during the latest record-breaking heat wave to impact the United States, challenging the state’s power grid and setting numerous records. Most of Texas has had above-normal heat beginning Jun 1, but the worst of the heat thus far has been reserved for the past few days.” Paramedics in Fort Worth responded to a dramatic surge in heat-related 911 calls as the heat intensified, with people suffering from homelessness, the elderly, young children, and outdoor workers at the highest risk for illnesses caused by the searing heat. Locally, since Tuesday, Jul 5, nine out of the last 11 days, we have set new record highs with one day a tie. Wednesday was 109, breaking 1998’s record of 105.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas comptroller announces additional state funding available Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts released a new Certified Revenue Estimate for the 2022-23 biennial state budget. In testimony earlier this week, he told lawmakers there will be significantly more money for the state to spend and invest than previously forecast, in large part because of sales tax revenues over the past 15 months.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy