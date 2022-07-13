Texas Drawn Hunt Permit

The scorching heat has set numerous records and shot temperatures up over 110 degrees, causing a spike in heat-related illnesses and putting Texans at risk of a power blackout. Even the hardiest Texans were sweating during the latest record-breaking heat wave to impact the United States, challenging the state’s power grid and setting numerous records. Most of Texas has had above-normal heat beginning Jun 1, but the worst of the heat thus far has been reserved for the past few days.” Paramedics in Fort Worth responded to a dramatic surge in heat-related 911 calls as the heat intensified, with people suffering from homelessness, the elderly, young children, and outdoor workers at the highest risk for illnesses caused by the searing heat. Locally, since Tuesday, Jul 5, nine out of the last 11 days, we have set new record highs with one day a tie. Wednesday was 109, breaking 1998’s record of 105.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO