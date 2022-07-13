Durkin renews call for DFCS investigation

The Shelby County Board held their regular meeting last night which included a question and answer session from the forensic auditor. One point, in particular, was when the auditor stated the cost to the taxpayers could be “multiples” of the $700,000.00 cost to the taxpayers being discussed. This point is important because it directly refutes the false narrative being pushed by the State’s Attorney who claimed the final result was $6,283.00 being owed to employees. There were others present in the room that have pushed the same false narrative so hopefully, they listened to what the auditor said and correct their misrepresentations to the public.

SHELBY COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO