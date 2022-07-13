ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Durkin renews call for DFCS investigation

By Robert Thies
wjpf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — After the director of the state’s child welfare agency was again found in contempt...

www.wjpf.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmay.com

Misty Buscher Announces Run For Springfield Mayor Against Jim Langfelder

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder will have some competition when he runs for reelection. The Illinois Times is reporting City Treasurer Misty Buscher plans to run against Langfelder as he runs for a 3rd term. Buscher announced her plans to her supporters that she will run, Friday night at Boondocks Pub. Buscher who describes herself as fiscally a Republican and socially more of a Democrat said as mayor she would communicate “differently” than Langfelder, citing what she says is frustration Aldermen and citizens have had with his communication.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield couple sentenced to federal prison

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Two Springfield residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Brandy Friday, 36, and Brent Garner, 42, both of the 1200 block of South Livingston, were sentenced to five years and ten years respectively in the Federal Bureau of Prisons. In addition to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Springfield, IL
WAND TV

Dozens show their support for deadly crash victim organ donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Dozens gather at St. John's Hospital in Springfield to raise the Gift of Hope flag, as an organ donation helps save nine lives. After a fatal crash in Christian County claims the lives of two Central A&M students, the Raider Nation gathers in support of the Virden family.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Judge Thomas Little retires after 23 years of serving Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–Judge Thomas Little retired after 23 years of service as a judge in Macon County. Little resided mostly over drug court cases, family court cases, and other civil matters. Prior to his service as judge, he practiced in the civil court world in general practice as an attorney. He graduated from Emery University in 1982 and was sworn in as a Macon County Judge on April Fools Day in 1999, which he said he will never forget–definitely a memorable day.
MACON COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

Shelby County Board Meeting – Video Captures Truth – Lies Disproved

The Shelby County Board held their regular meeting last night which included a question and answer session from the forensic auditor. One point, in particular, was when the auditor stated the cost to the taxpayers could be “multiples” of the $700,000.00 cost to the taxpayers being discussed. This point is important because it directly refutes the false narrative being pushed by the State’s Attorney who claimed the final result was $6,283.00 being owed to employees. There were others present in the room that have pushed the same false narrative so hopefully, they listened to what the auditor said and correct their misrepresentations to the public.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
wdbr.com

Jail time for meth distribution

Two Springfield residents, 36 year old Brandy Friday and 42 year old Brent Garner both of the 1200 block of South Livingston, were sentenced to five years and ten years respectively in the Federal Bureau of Prisons for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. Friday was sentenced on July 6 and Garner...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Durkin
WCIA

Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers: Help needed for solving burglary

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police need your help solving a burglary. In a news release, Sangamon County Crime Stoppers officials said Springfield Police responded to a burglary at Hardee’s that happened July 11. That restaurant is located on West Wabash. When an employee got to work, they saw the drive-thru window was open […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Man Faked Owning A Business To Get COVID Relief Money

A Springfield man has been sentenced to 6 months of home confinement due to COVID-19 relief fraud. 27 year old Thalamus Alexander Jr claimed he owned a clothing business called “Paper Junkie Designer” that generated $100,000 the previous year. Alexander applied for a low interest Economic Injury Disaster Loan and was granted a $49,000 loan with a $1,000 advance. Alexander was indicted in October of 2021 when it was discovered no such business existed in Illinois. He plead guilty in February 2022.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

U.S. Marshals Arrest Springfield Man on Cass County Warrants

Information has been released about an arrest in Morgan County from yesterday evening involving the U.S. Marshals. U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois booked 24 year old Joshua D. Lowe of Springfield into the Morgan County Jail at 6:23PM on Cass County charges of home invasion, mob action, conspiracy, and battery.
CASS COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#House#Republican
newschannel20.com

Second Central A&M student died after in US 51 crash

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A second teenager involved in a crash on Tuesday in Christian County has died. According to the Central A&M principal, Keegan Virden who was one of four students in the car involved in a collision near Assumption has died. There will be a a flag...
ASSUMPTION, IL
newschannel20.com

Hospital raises flag to honor Central A&M student

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield held a flag-raising ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday in honor of Keegan Virden. Virden, 15, was a Central A&M student who was pronounced deceased at 2:01 p.m. on Friday at HSHS Hospital. Virden was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after he and three other students were involved in a crash near Assumption on Tuesday.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Two individuals displaced after Springfield basement fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Two individuals have been displaced after a basement fire in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough, crews responded to the 2000 block of Capitol Avenue for a basement fire and had it controlled in about 10-15 minutes. Chief Blough said investigators were requested to the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjpf.com

Pediatrician with SIU ties named IDPH director

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) – A pediatrician with ties to SIU has been named the new director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. Dr. Sameer Vohra will take the reins on August 1. He replaces Dr. Ngozi Ezike who resigned in March to take a job in the private sector.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WCIA

Decatur Police Department on top of DUI Arrests

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–The Decatur Police Department is the first in the state, besides the Chicago area, for DUI arrests. DPD made 353 DUI arrests in 2021. “Removing impaired drivers from the roadway has been a priority for the Decatur Police Department for many years.” said DPD Chief Shane Brandel.
DECATUR, IL
foxillinois.com

U.S. Marshals arrest home invasion suspect

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — U.S. Marshals of the Central District of Illinois have arrested a Springfield man who's facing several charges including home invasion that reportedly occurred in Beardstown. Joshua D. Lowe, 24, is accused of being involved in a home invasion incident in Beardstown on July 5,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Grand jury indicts man who's suing police over daughter's ashes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A man who is suing city of Springfield and the Springfield Police Department is now facing a charge for aggravated battery of a peace officer. A grand jury this week indicted Dartavius Barnes. Police arrested him in April during a block party. According to the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1043theparty.com

Governor Pritzker Announces $60 Million Competitive Grant Program for Early Childhood Construction in Illinois

Governor Pritzker Announces $60 Million Competitive Grant Program for Early Childhood Construction in Illinois. Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker has announced $60 million in capital grant opportunities for Illinois Early Childhood Education providers through the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program. The funding will support the construction, expansion, and renovation of facilities that support early student learning.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy