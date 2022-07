EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV) - A Centralia man will be serving time for illegally carrying a stolen weapon and being a felon with a gun. Documents show that on July 9, 2021, Ian Merideth, 38, admitted to burglarizing a home in Hoffman, Ill., and taking seven guns. Later that day, an officer attempted to arrest him for an outstanding warrant, but Merideth fired four rounds at the officer.

HOFFMAN, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO