Overturned semi snarls traffic in Southcenter area for hours

TUKWILA, Wash. — An overturned semi snarled traffic for hours in the Southcenter area of Tukwila on Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash shortly after 6 a.m.

Drivers on eastbound State Route 518 heading toward northbound Interstate 405 faced long delays.

The southbound Interstate 5 offramp to northbound Interstate 405 was blocked. Two lanes of eastbound SR 518 where it becomes northbound I-405 were also blocked as a tow truck and crews worked to remove the truck and its trailer, which broke in half when it rolled over.

The crash was cleared from the scene by 11:20 a.m.

No one was hurt.

