Tukwila, WA

Overturned semi snarls traffic in Southcenter area for hours

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
TUKWILA, Wash. — An overturned semi snarled traffic for hours in the Southcenter area of Tukwila on Wednesday morning.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash shortly after 6 a.m.

Drivers on eastbound State Route 518 heading toward northbound Interstate 405 faced long delays.

The southbound Interstate 5 offramp to northbound Interstate 405 was blocked. Two lanes of eastbound SR 518 where it becomes northbound I-405 were also blocked as a tow truck and crews worked to remove the truck and its trailer, which broke in half when it rolled over.

The crash was cleared from the scene by 11:20 a.m.

No one was hurt.

Comments / 5

D R
3d ago

We just had one of these yesterday. I'll bet they were both container trucks from the port. They need to crack down severely on these drivers. They need to be monitored. They need to be inspected. Just about every time I see one on the freeway, they constantly drift in and out of their lane. They take corners way too fast. Many on on their phones. A number of times they've pulled out in front of me at an unsafe distance.

Reply(3)
2
 

