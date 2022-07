Police say a mom in Albany asked her 10-year-old son to stab her ex-boyfriend, and he did. It happened Tuesday evening at a home on North Manning Boulevard near Third Street. Police say 31-year-old Karissa Watkins and the 40-year-old victim got into a fight, and she pointed a gun at him. He knocked the gun out of her hand and restrained her.

ALBANY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO