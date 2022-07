On Tuesday, three people suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident in Spanaway. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place on Pacific Avenue at 180th Street South. The incident began approximately a mile north of the crash scene, near a coffee shop on 166th Street South. Officers responded to the scene at around 8:03 a.m. on reports of two people passed out in a vehicle with their blinkers and windshield wipers on. On arrival, responders woke the two people and asked for their information, but they did not cooperate.

SPANAWAY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO