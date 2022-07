Mark your calendars and plan to join us for six fantastic LIVE concerts presented as part of the 2022 Charles Ives Music Festival, taking place August 1- August 14. This annual event explores the history and legacy of Danbury native and American composer Charles Ives (1874-1954) through a series of concerts and education events. Led by Artistic Director Paul Frucht, CIMF offers a concert series as well as educational programs, both featuring some of the most talented early-career artists in the United States. CIMF artists enjoy careers as principals in major American orchestras, touring chamber musicians, and successful Broadway free-lance musicians.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO