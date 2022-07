All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 million viewers per episode, making it a simple decision to branch off into two more series: Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

