Providence murder suspect indicted by grand jury

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man suspected of shooting and killing his girlfriend earlier this year is now facing several charges.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment Friday charging Derek Sheppard with single counts of murder, simple assault, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and possession of a pistol without a license, according to the R.I. Attorney General’s Office.

Sheppard, 36, is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday.

Police allege Sheppard shot 50-year-old Bernadette Ortiz during an argument at their Harold Street apartment on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Sheppard fled following the shooting and was arrested in Georgia later that week.

