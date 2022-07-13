ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Sister Alberta Marie (Mary) Olsen

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Alberta Marie (Mary) Olsen, CSJ, in her 68th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, July 9, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Albert R. and Ada Mary (Holmes) Olsen. Sister Mary is...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Shirley (MacDonald) Milch, 83

NATICK – Shirley A. Milch (MacDonald), age 83, a longtime resident of Natick, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, July 10, 2022 after a brief illness which she faced with courage and grace. Shirley was the devoted wife of Edward J. Milch Sr. for 49 years, who predeceased...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

R. Michael Wresinski, 73

FRAMINGHAM – R. Michael Wresinski, 73, of Mashpee and formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his wife and daughter on July 9, 2022 in his home in Mashpee. Michael was predeceased by his father Chester E Wresinski and his mother Helen T (Golembeski) Wresinski...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Philip C. Wright, 62

NATICK – Philip C. Wright, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Born and raised in Natick, he was the son of the late Richard “Dick” Wright and Virginia “Ginny” Wright. Phil was a devoted father to Kristen Wright, Lindsey Wright, and Tracy Wright and her husband Joshua, and stepfather to Casey Laing, all formerly of Natick, MA. Jovial middle brother to R. Spencer Wright of Somerville, MA, Steven Wright and his wife Susan of Kauai, HI, Jeffrey Wright of Charlestown, NH , and the late J. Douglas Wright. Dedicated and loving grandfather to Sophia and Lizzie. Beloved fiancé of the late Margaret “Peg” Laing. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
NATICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwood, MA
Framingham, MA
Obituaries
City
Brighton, MA
City
Boston, MA
City
Needham, MA
Boston, MA
Obituaries
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
City
Natick, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
City
West Roxbury, MA
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Erika Joy Goldberg

FRAMINGHAM – Erika Joy Goldberg (nee Zazofsky) died on July 10, 2022. Born November 24, 1944, she was the daughter of the late George and Edith Zazofsky (nee Gomberg). She leaves behind her husband, Dr. Stephen Kurland, and her brother, Peter Zazofsky, and was predeceased by her brother, Gene.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Sisters Of St Joseph#Csj#The Tippet Home Needham#Pastoral Care#St Elizabeth S Hospital#Holy Family Chapel#St Patrick Cemetery#Norton Funeral Home
FraminghamSOURCE

Addie Lee Chavis, 82, Retired Army Natick Lab Employee

NATICK -Our beloved mother, Addie Lee Chavis, on July 4, 2022, went to be with her Lord, yet throughout her life she never hesitated to do everything in her power to demonstrate her love for her family and friends. She will be dearly missed, yet we shall see her again in the eternal kingdom.
NATICK, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
FraminghamSOURCE

The Learning Center for the Deaf Hires Rodgers as Walden School Director

FRAMINGHAM – The Learning Center for the Deaf (TLC) welcomes Raymond Rodgers as the new Director of Walden School. He received his bachelor’s from Gallaudet University, a Masters in Social Work and MBA from Loyola University in Chicago. His first job after graduating college was at TLC as a residential supervisor. Raymond grew up all around the country, including California, Colorado, Washington, DC, New Mexico and Washington state. In his spare time, Raymond enjoys camping, hiking, bicycling, films, coffee shops, working out, yoga, traveling and quality time with friends.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jane Mackenzie Manganaro, 86

ASHLAND – Jane Mackenzie Manganaro, 86, of Connelly Springs, NC, formerly of Ashland, passed away on Wed, July 6, 2022 at Carolina Rehabilitation Center. She was born July 12, 1935 in Suffolk County, MA to the late Joseph Gerard Mackenzie and Mary Hayden Mackenzie. She was the wife of the late Charles Paul Manganaro who died in 2016. Jane was a member of Saint Cecilia Catholic Church in Ashland.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Kills 2 Swans

FRAMINGHAM – Two geese were struck by an unknown driver on Monday night. The incident happened at 100 Western Avenue around 8:38 p.m. yesterday, July 11. The other swan “was put down due to injuries,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. ***. Stock photo.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

VaxAbilities COVID Clinic in Framingham July 15

FRAMINGHAM – A VaxAbilities COVID vaccination event for people with disabilities or sensory support needs will be held on Friday, July 15 at the Framingham Centre Common from 4 to 8 p.m., announced the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Vaccines and boosters for ages 6 months thru adult will...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy