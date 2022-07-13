ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TN

HPD searches for theft suspects in investigation

By Kendall Patterson
Chester County Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Henderson Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying...

chestercountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
thunderboltradio.com

One arrested, one sought in Weakley County murder

One person is in custody and another is being sought in a Weakley County murder investigation. Weakley County Sheriff’s Captain Marty Plunk says 28-year-old Tiffany Grogan, of Dresden, is charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery in the shooting death of 49-year-old Terry Beard, of Milan. Beard’s body...
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

1 in custody, another sought after man found dead on roadside

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One woman is in custody and another person is being sought in connection to a man found dead on a roadside the night of July 10. According to Capt. Marty Plunk, with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, 49-year-old Terry Beard was found dead on the side of the road with a gunshot wound in the Bells Store Road and Patterson Road area near McKenzie.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Henderson, TN
Crime & Safety
actionnews5.com

Covington woman arrested for possession 25 Ibs of marijuana

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested and charged with possessing and distributing almost 25 pounds of marijuana. Police executed a search warrant on Craig Street in Covington on July 5. During the search, the SWAT team arrested Monique Campbell, as she attempted to flee with narcotics, police say.
COVINGTON, TN
radionwtn.com

Fire Departments Dispatched To Uncontrolled Burn Pile

Henry, Tenn.–The Como/Ore Springs, Henry and Paris Fire Departments were called to a burn pile that was out of control on Briarpatch Lake Road Thursday morning. Personnel were initially dispatched on a report of a structure fire at 2105 Briarpatch Lake Rd. at 11:43 a.m. and found the burn pile out of control and working its way toward a mobile home.
HENRY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Thefts
wtva.com

Two dead of carbon monoxide in Belmont

BELMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - Two men died of carbon monoxide poisoning last week in Tishomingo County. Tishomingo County Coroner Mack Wilemon identified the men as Terry White, 57, and Roger Dale Williamson, 36. They were found dead at a home on Washington Street in Belmont on July 6. The coroner...
BELMONT, MS
fox17.com

Some Madison employees say they fear for their lives at work

MADISON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Businesses in Madison are being robbed, workers are being harassed and now they feel their lives are at risk. Businesses are less concerned about theft because they say violence has gotten out of hand. Lidia Alfaro, manager at Nuevo Alba Restaurant, says they called the...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Multi-vehicle crash reported in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. – Officials have confirmed a multi-vehicle crash in Benton County. The crash occurred along Highway 641 near Jayson Street sometime around 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says the crash is currently under investigation. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as details become available.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Strangers help stranded couple to the delivery room

MILAN, Tenn. — “It was just god-sent. It felt like they were at the right place at the right time because, honestly, we did not think anyone was going to stop,” said Mariah Hill, the mother. Good Samaritans became heroes by getting a Milan couple to the...
MILAN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBBJ

JPD: Woman dead after early morning shooting at local bar

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says a woman has died as a result of an early morning shooting on Monday. The department confirmed on Monday that 32-year-old Amanda Wilbourn died due to wounds received from a shooting in the Slide and Ride Tavern parking lot. The department...
JACKSON, TN
wcbi.com

Lowndes Co. deputies search for killer after deadly shooting

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County deputies continue to search for a killer after a deadly shooting this past weekend. No arrests have been made in the early Saturday morning shooting of 20-year-old Willie Dickerson. The Jackson, Tennessee man was shot in the 300-block of Swendenburg Circle. Dickerson...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Lexington Progress

County Fire Department Responds to Equipment Fire

Firefighters from Henderson County Fire Department station four responded to a construction equipment fire, Saturday, July 9, 2022 in the Middleburg area. According to Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy, a backhoe was heavily damaged by the blaze. The fire was caused by an electrical fire in the engine compartment, according to Chief Murphy.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Cookout, march to end gun violence to be held July 30

JACKSON, Tenn. — An event is being held to support mothers who have lost a child to gun violence, drugs, and more. On July 30, the Blacks Out, Black Out Cookout is being held in Forest Hill in Jackson. The event will have free food, drinks, games, t-shirts, photos...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Fayette County lake to undergo improvements

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced on Thursday that the Herb Parsons Lake in Fayette County will undergo considerable improvements over the next several years as part of the Bill Dance Signature Lakes program. The goal of the program is to improve and enhance...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Carroll County opens 1972 time capsule

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — On July 28, 1972, Carroll County residents put together a time capsule during their Sesquicentennial Celebration. After 50 years, it was time to open it. “We were forewarned from previous experiences of other communities opening up their vault to approach this cautiously optimistic, and we...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Soul Collective prepares to open their doors to the community

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– Soul Collective program focuses on elevating the arts, culture and knowledge of black business. “We have six people who have been a part of our incubator that we started back in January and will be housed right here in the historic Jackson station, which is a 115 year old train depot. So we’re super excited not only to partner with The Co, but with the city of Jackson to repurpose this, to not only bring life to East Jackson but to really elevate the black community,” says Soul Collective program director, Trunetta Atwater.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

TWRA making improvements to West Tennessee lake

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee lake is getting improvements in the future. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, Herb Parsons Lake in Fayette County will see an increase in fish stocking, habitat and fisheries management, as well as access for fishing and boating. The TWRA says...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy