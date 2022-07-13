ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

LEAKED: 2023 Honda Civic Type R Shows Up Early

By Sebastian Cenizo
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Honda Civic Type R is a car that we have been looking forward to for a long time, and Honda has capitalized on our interest by dragging the teaser campaign out over the course of many months. The latest teaser arrived this week and brought with it the information that...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The New Honda Accord

After endless teasers and an unfortunate leak, Honda finally lifted the lid on its all-new CR-V. The fresh new styling has gone down a treat, with many commenting favorably on the imposing front end and more upmarket exterior. It seems these styling elements will make their way to the new Accord, with patent images uncovering what the new Camry rival will look like when it arrives shortly.
CARS
torquenews.com

The Truck Engine Nobody Likes

Here’s the disassembly of an engine that this experienced salvage mechanic says nobody likes and shows why there might be some money in one if you have a truck that has gone south on you that carried this motor. A Different View on Engine Problems. Previously we’ve learned about...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

5 Features Of 2023 Honda Civic Type R We're Excited To See Next Week

Excitement for the all-new 2023 Honda Civic Type R is reaching a fever pitch after the Japanese automaker announced yesterday that the car will be unveiled next week, on July 20. An extensive teaser campaign is finally coming to an end, meaning that we can confirm or deny the various rumors surrounding the car. CarBuzz will be at the launch event thanks to Honda's invitation, and we'll be sure to bring you as much information as we can, but before Wednesday rolls around, let's take a look at five things we can look forward to in the days leading up to the big reveal.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

No One Wants The World's Only Minted Green Chevrolet Corvette Z06

After much fanfare and excitement, Chevrolet finally revealed the Corvette Z06 in October of last year. With a record-setting flat-plane crank V8 providing 670 horsepower, this is a car that is sure to be in high demand. In fact, the very first example of the car fetched an astonishing $3.6 million at auction. That money went to a good cause, and so did every cent raised for the first Z06 convertible, which sold for a million bucks.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic Type R#Advertising#Vehicles#Leaked
SlashGear

GM Built 95,000 Vehicles It Can't Sell

Semiconductor shortages don't just affect the computing industry. While the latest NVIDIA cards or gaming consoles may be more difficult to find while semiconductors are less available, modern vehicles are also highly dependent on built-in computers that regulate everything from onboard GPS to anti-lock braking systems, making them a core element in the design of certain cars.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model X Battery Will Actually Last

The technology of batteries used to power electric vehicles has come a long way –- from lead-acid batteries that were used in GM's EV1 back in the '90s to lithium-ion batteries that are now used by most electric vehicle models. Tesla is one of those companies that are leading in the electric vehicle revolution, and batteries are the new gold rush.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Electric Car in 2022 and Is it Worth Buying?

Electric cars were once only affordable to those willing to spend large amounts of cash. More recently, mainstream car brands have jumped on the EV bandwagon and are manufacturing electric cars, with some at very affordable prices. Here are some of the cheapest electric cars in 2022. 1. 2022 Nissan...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Can't Stop Thieves From Stealing F-150 Pickups At An Alarming Rate

It is an undeniable fact that the global economy is taking serious strain, which trickles down into every facet of our lives, including energy, food, and transport costs. Tie this in with a global supply chain backlog and an ongoing microchip shortage, and you get an automotive market that is feeling some serious pressure. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and Ford has been feeling the pinch from all angles. Its second quarter sales figures are worrying to say the least, and now it has another problem on its hands: car thefts, straight from under its nose. Thieves have been targeting the brand's ever-popular range of F-150 pickup trucks, and Dearborn, Michigan locals are starting to feel the fallout.
DEARBORN, MI
The Drive

The Honda Civic Turns 50 Today. What Was The Best One?

Across 50 years and 11 generations, which was your favorite? Personally, I love all 27 million Honda made of ’em. It's hard to imagine car culture without the Honda Civic. Its ubiquity, low cost of operation, and handling bona fides since day one (when it got independent suspension as a $2,073 base price, 50-horsepower economy hatchback) have defined automotive enthusiasm for generations. Over its 50 years of existence—since the first generation was introduced on this day in 1972—more than 27 million Civics have traveled the world's roads.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy