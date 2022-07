No, you read that right and it isn’t deja vu. Modern Warfare II, not to be confused with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 from 2009, is 2023’s yearly installment in the biggest gaming series on earth. This is the follow-up to 2019’s Modern Warfare and the next game after we returned to World War 2 last year in Vanguard, and this title has a lot of weight on its shoulders. For many, the series has been feeling stale and uninspired as of late, but the return of Ghost with Task Force 141, and calling back to perhaps the most popular game in the series, can’t be for nothing.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO