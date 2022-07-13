ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

Galesburg father, son sentenced to federal prison in methamphetamine case

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCK ISLAND, Ill. – A Galesburg father and son were sentenced Thursday to federal prison for procuring kilograms of methamphetamine to distribute in Galesburg. Gilbert Dean...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

1470 WMBD

Case against woman charged with fatal DUI delayed

PEKIN, Ill. – A former Bradley University student will be back in court in two months in connection with the death of two out-of-state residents she allegedly hit while driving drunk. Court records in Tazewell County indicate a judge Thursday granted the delay in the case of Stephanie Melgoza,...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Rock Island, IL
Local
Galesburg man charged with aggravated battery to police and more after found trespassing

Shortly after 5:00pm on Sunday, July 10th, Galesburg Police responded to the Mary Allen West tower in response to an unwanted male subject who had been banned from the property. Police arrived and were directed to an apartment. The subject, identified as 44-year-old Bobby Creighton of Galesburg, was found inside another male’s apartment. Creighton knew he was banned from the property but became increasingly upset with the police. After being detained, Creighton continually resisted officers and began kicking at officers – he struck one officer numerous times while in the elevator. When being transferred over to Knox County Jail staff custody, Creighton continually kicked at officers. It took multiple correctional officers to get him inside. Ultimately, Creighton was charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer.
KBUR

Police officer shoots suspect in Hancock County

Carthage, Ill.- According to the Illinois State Police, an officer shot a suspect Wednesday, July 13th in Hancock County. TV Station WGEM reports that the shooting happened on US Route 136 at 2500 East in rural Hancock County at about 2 PM Wednesday. ISP said that a suspect had been...
ourquadcities.com

A devastated widow asks for help after husband’s homicide

39-year-old Amani Kamata was identified by Rock Island police Monday morning, after being found with a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the victim was shot by an unidentified suspect. Shortly after, his wife Kayobe Likezo received a call saying that something had happened to her husband. “Somebody called me and...
Pen City Current

Suspect dead after confrontation with Hancock County deputies

CARTHAGE - Illinois State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that has left one person dead near Route 136 and County Road 2500 E in Hancock County. According to release from the Illions State Police, the Hancock County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in the area.
ourquadcities.com

Henderson County arrests man for hitting police officers

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link on Thursday announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Ill., man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith, age 30.
KWQC

Police investigate shooting in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Burlington police investigate after a shooting Thursday morning. Burlington police responded about 12:38 a.m. to the 2200 block of Flint Hills Drive for a report of gunshots heard. According to police officers found evidence of multiple gunshots being fired in the area, including shell casings and...
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg father and son will serve federal time for meth possession

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg father and son, Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 53, and Michael Gilbert Dean Bicknell, 28, were sentenced to federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Father Gilbert Bicknell was sentenced to 156 months, while his son Michael Bicknell was sentenced to 165...
ourquadcities.com

Police seek missing woman Friday night

The Camanche Police Department is searching the area of Indian Village, 1215 7th Ave., Camanche, on Friday night for a missing woman, according to a news release. Sharon Martensen, 82, was last seen Wednesday, July 13, the release says. It is unknown when she actually left her residence. No clothing...
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman fraudulently withdraws money from bank account

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police ask for help identifying a woman who police say fraudulently withdrew money from an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union account. According to police, a woman used an IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union member’s banking information to withdraw thousands of dollars from her account on June 29.
Central Illinois Proud

Main St. restaurant owner indicted for fraud

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The owner of Peoria’s Thanh Linh Vietnamese Restaurant has been indicted on six counts of theft of government funds, tax evasion, and fraud. Linh Luong was found by grand jurors to have committed the offense of theft of governmental funds exceeding $100,000 between Dec. 20, 2012 and Feb. 20, 2019. Per the bill of indictment, Luong failed to turn over sales tax collected from Thanh Linh to the Illinois Department of Revenue when it was due.
Central Illinois Proud

2 dead in basement near Sheridan and Lawndale

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crime scene Thursday afternoon regarding a man and a woman who were found dead in the basement of a home on W. Lawndale Avenue and N. Sheridan Road, Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man...
25newsnow.com

Two people found dead in basement in Peoria home

UPDATE 3:10 P.M. - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the two people found in the basement of the home were shot. Harwood says a man and woman were discovered, but it’s currently not known how they were related. The autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Authorities were called at...
WQAD

'She needs to say she's guilty' | Sister of drunk driving victim seeks justice

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — "A piece of the Quad Cities" is how Blanca Leal described her older sister, Cecilia Nache. "We grew up, born and raised in Moline. We grew up here, and her kids are born and raised here. We have two other sisters. We were always part of the church community, my parents owned a grocery store in the community," said Leal. "She was a very well-known presence. Not just with school, with family, church, just the community in general."
