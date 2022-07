The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is taking measures to stop airlines in the United States from charging families extra fees to sit together on a flight. In a press release, the department stated that its Office of Aviation Consumer Protection (OACP) has issued a notice to airlines to seat children who are 13 or younger next to a parent at no extra charge. The OACP explained in a statement that although the number of complaints it receives about this problem is relatively low, "there continue to be complaints of instances where young children, including a child as young as 11 months, are not seated next to an accompanying adult."

AIR TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO