SPOKANE, Wash. — A road rage shooting has led to the death of a driver on eastbound I-90 near Thor. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) and Spokane police, the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. At least two cars were involved. One of the cars fired a gun at the driver in the opposite car. That driver was hit and exited at the eastbound I-90 off ramp on Sprague Ave. before crashing through a fence. Police pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO