Centralia Police have arrested 41-year-old Dustin Payne of South Maple in Centralia for criminal sexual abuse after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman with whom he had a prior relationship. Police say the woman’s story was backed up by a mutual friend of the two who said Payne had allegedly admitted to committing the acts with the woman. He was taken to the Marion County Jail.

CENTRALIA, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO