ANDREW COUNTY, MO – A King City man suffered serious injuries in an Andrew County accident overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as 82-year old Elden Schneider was eastbound on Route E just after 10 pm when his vehicle traveled off the roadway, across a private drive and went airborne. It continued through a private property, striking numerous trees and a rock ledge before coming to rest against a large tree.

ANDREW COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO