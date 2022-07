Gender experts and activists are now formulating a new way to speak to boys about being a boy. Therefore, parents raising boys can now access the vocabulary they need to address masculinity and "boyness" rather than just focusing on how the patriarchy sets women and young girls back. It is also a means to discuss masculinity independent of just toxic masculinity, Elissa Strauss writes for CNN Health. This can help boys feel good about being a boy, learn how to be critical of what is traditionally considered masculine, and envision themselves as part of a better future for all genders, sexualities, and more.

