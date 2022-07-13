ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

SKorea spy agency searched amid squabbling over NKorea cases

By HYUNG-JIN KIM Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aMa4r_0ge7Zyd600

South Korean prosecutors raided the country’s main spy agency Wednesday in an investigation into two past North Korea-related incidents that drew criticism that the previous liberal government ignored basic human rights to improve ties with the North.

New conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol, who took office in May, has accused his liberal predecessor, Moon Jae-in, of being “submissive” to North Korea and has moved to resolve persistent suspicions about the handling of the two cases. His push has triggered a backlash from liberals who accuse him of political revenge against his rivals.

Wednesday’s raid came days after the National Intelligence Service, now under Yoon’s government, filed charges against two of its former directors who served under Moon. It accused them of abusing power, damaging public records and falsifying documents.

Prosecutors and other investigators searched the NIS headquarters near Seoul for documents, computer files and other materials related to the two cases, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said, without elaborating.

The cases include North Korea’s fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official near the Koreas’ western sea boundary in 2020, and South Korea’s deportation of two North Korean fishermen despite their wish to resettle in South Korea in 2019.

The Moon government said the slain official was saddled with gambling debts and had family troubles when he swam to North Korea. But others disputed those claims.

Conservative critics say that assessment was meant to lessen possible public sympathy for the dead official and prevent an increase in anti-North Korea sentiment in South Korea. Last month, Yoon’s government said there was no evidence that the official attempted to flee to North Korea, overturning the Moon government’s assessment.

The other case involved the Moon government’s expulsion of two North Korean fishermen days after they were captured on their vessel off South Korea’s east coast.

Citing classified intelligence, the Moon administration called them “heinous criminals” who killed 16 fellow crew members and didn’t deserve to be recognized as refugees. But conservatives and human rights advocates suspected the Moon government had hurriedly expelled the fishermen after learning North Korean authorities were chasing them. They said the former government should have sent the fishermen through the South Korean judicial system, rather than repatriating them to a country where they were likely to face torture or execution.

By law, South Korea views North Korea as part of its territory and has a policy of accepting North Koreans wishing to resettle in the South. The 2019 deportation was the first of its kind since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Earlier this week, Yoon’s government released photos of the repatriation that showed the fishermen, both blindfolded, apparently resisting being dragged and handed over to North Korea at a land border crossing. Presidential spokesperson Kang In-sun said Wednesday that the Yoon government would get to the bottom of the repatriation. She said a forced repatriation would be a “crime against humanity” that violates both international and domestic laws.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for the New York-based group Human Rights Watch, also criticized the previous government.

“What’s clear is the Moon Jae-in government was so desperate to please North Korean supreme leader Kim Jong Un that they shamefully disregarded basic principles of human rights and humanity,” Robertson said. “The two men’s desperate resistance to being forced back that is so apparent in those photos show that they understood they were fighting for their lives.”

During his five-year term, Moon’s appeasement policy invited both praise and criticism. His supporters credited him with achieving now-stalled cooperation with North Korea and avoiding major armed clashes, but opponents say he was a naive North Korea sympathizer who ended up helping the North buy time to advance its nuclear program in the face of international sanctions and pressure.

His liberal Democratic Party accused the Yoon government of using the two cases to launch a political offensive against Moon and his allies at a time when Yoon should focus on the economy.

“The president is leading the political warfare, though public livelihoods are bad,” Democratic Party lawmaker Yun Kun-young posted on Facebook on Thursday. “I’d like to ask President Yoon Suk Yeol about this. Do you only see the human rights of the deported men? Can’t you see the human rights of the 16 others killed by them?”

Underscoring the political divide in South Korea, recent surveys showed about 48% of respondents viewed the Yoon government’s investigations of former administration officials as political retaliation while 44%-45% called them fair and legitimate.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US warns it will defend ally if China breaks sea ruling

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to comply with a 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidated Beijing’s vast territorial claims in the South China Sea and warned that Washington is obligated to defend treaty ally Philippines if its forces, vessels or aircraft come under attack in the disputed waters.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Moon Jae In
Person
Phil Robertson
Daily Mail

Putin challenges the West to try and take on Russia’s army, declaring ‘They want to beat us on the battlefield – let them try’ as he accuses the US of ‘decades of extreme aggression’

Vladimir Putin has vowed to defeat the West on the 'battlefield' and suggested he could escalate the war in Ukraine. The Russian leader announced at a televised meeting with MPs this afternoon: 'Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. 'Well, what can I say -...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Russia Says It Will Deepen Defence Cooperation With Myanmar

MOSCOW (Reuters) - (This content was produced in Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine.) Russia and Myanmar are to deepen their defence cooperation after a meeting in Moscow between Myanmar's military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, and top Russian defence officials, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nkorea#International Sanctions#South Korean#Nis#North Korean
Newsweek

Russia Will Go All Way to Warsaw if U.S. Arms Ukraine More, State TV Says

Russian state TV host Olga Skabeyeva has suggested that U.S. military support for Ukraine could see the war spill over into a conflict between Russia and NATO. During a broadcast of 60 Minutes on Tuesday, Skabeyeva gave her take on the shifting aims of Vladimir Putin since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
POLITICS
Newsweek

EU Allows Russia to Move Goods Through NATO Nations After Putin Warning

Russia is permitted to transit sanctioned goods through European Union nations as long as it is done by rail, the bloc's executive arm said Wednesday. In June, Lithuania applied EU sanctions, which were imposed on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, to restrict the transit of certain Russian goods like coal, iron and steel to the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. Kaliningrad is a piece of Russian-controlled territory sandwiched between the Baltic Sea and Lithuania and Poland, both of which are members of the EU and NATO. Russian President Vladimir Putin's administration sharply condemned the move, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov calling it "more than serious" and a "violation of everything," according to Reuters.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Fearing military constraint, China warns Japan against constitutional changes

Alarmed by Japan's move to shed constitutional prohibitions on the use of military force, China is upping its threats against Tokyo. In a Tuesday editorial, Beijing's Global Times warned that Japan's scrapping of its pacifist constitution would lead it into an "abyss." The newspaper accused the United States of pressuring Tokyo to become "a geopolitical thug." Also on Tuesday, China reacted angrily to the attendance of Taiwan's vice president at the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province and has been deeply alarmed by its improving relationship with Japan, the U.S., and certain European powers.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
WEKU

New York put out a PSA in case of a nuclear attack, leaving many residents confused

A nuclear attack has not hit New York, but the city's emergency management department wants residents to be prepared if one does occur. The department released a short video titled "Nuclear Preparedness PSA" on Monday, but not much else was shared other than "NYC Emergency Management shares important steps for New Yorkers to follow if a nuclear attack occurs," in the caption.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

746K+
Followers
165K+
Post
413M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy