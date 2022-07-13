Ithaca Now Sanctuary City For Abortion

Construction is underway at the intersections of E State/MLK Jr. Street with Stewart Avenue, N Cayuga Street with Tompkins Street, and N Cayuga Street with Lincoln Street. The work is primarily to replace traffic signals. Single lane closures on one or the other side of the street are in place to provide space for the work. Flaggers will control traffic at the intersections. Motorists should expect delays in the areas, but traffic is being maintained in all directions. A pedestrian refuge island has been constructed in the long crosswalk across Eddy Street at E State/MLK Jr. Street. A parking space or two near the intersections may be blocked by construction. The work is expected to take approximately three weeks, depending on the weather.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO