Ithaca, NY

Ithaca Now Sanctuary City For Abortion

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its July 6 meeting, Common Council unanimously passed a resolution amending Ithaca’s human right codes to include an Article protecting reproductive rights. The amendment states that the purpose of the new Article “is to recognize the importance of reproductive healthcare as a matter of...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Ithaca's only Black alderperson reflects on 'reimagining' public safety

When Phoebe Brown ran for Ithaca Common Council last year, it was part of a very personal call to action. “I thought of Harriet Tubman. I thought of Shirley Chisholm,” the 2nd Ward alderwoman said. “I thought of my mom and felt like you know, ‘it's time for me to share my voice.’ ”
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Fattest County In New York State

A new study shows that most New Yorkers have gotten fatter over the past 10 years with most counties in the state reporting an increase in the amount of obesity reported in their residents. So what county is the fattest? According to the latest data released by New York State...
WNBF News Radio 1290

Western Southern Tier Town Plastered With Racist Flyers

The Associated Press reports three people are being charged with hate crimes for allegedly blanketing a small Steuben County city with white supremacist pamphlets. Hornell Police Chief T.J. Murray posted this week on social media that the racist, anti-Semitic literature was left at locations including a synagogue and a largely Black church in the western Southern Tier community.
HORNELL, NY
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
FL Radio Group

Union Springs Woman Joins Unity House Board

Unity House of Cayuga County has announced a community leader has joined its board of directors. Lorie Fischer of Union Springs, with the Cayuga County Health Department, began her new role last month. Holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from SUNY Cortland, she is the program director/early intervention official with Services for Children with Special Needs at the Health Department.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Steuben County holds meeting to discuss EMS services

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Safety and Corrections Committee is holding a special meeting tonight to discuss volunteer EMS services in the county. The main topic at this meeting will be the 2021 EMS Services Delivery Report, which concluded that medical agencies in Steuben County are struggling to make calls, and that […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
rewind1077.com

Report: Rent significantly increasing in Ithaca, Cortland

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Rent prices continue to rise in Ithaca. Current data from Rent dot com’s market trends show 2022 averages for studio and 1-to-3-bedroom apartments. The average cost for a 3-bedroom place is 15 hundred 95 dollars, a 72 percent increase from last year. Only studio apartment prices decreased.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Dryden Event Shines Light on Gun Violence Trauma And Prevention

“In the United States, firearms are the leading cause of death for children.”. These were the grave words of gun violence survivor and Everytown for Gun Safety Senior Survivor Fellow Tiffany Starr, who spoke in Montgomery Park on Saturday evening. Dozens of community members attended the event, which was hosted...
DRYDEN, NY
Person
Kathy Hochul
localsyr.com

2 restaurants fail health inspections with critical violations: June 26-July 2

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of June 26 to July 2, 2022. Two restaurants failed their inspection: Popeye’s Restaurant in North Syracuse and Vito’s Ristorante in East Syracuse. Both restaurants had a critical violation. You can see the details of the infractions below.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

Moving Wall Vault buried at Eldridge Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Vietnam Moving Wall Committee lowered a vault into the ground on Friday at Eldridge Park, to be dug up in the next quarter century. Vietnam vets, family members, and people from the community were able to add more artifacts before it was put in the ground.
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

Ithaca Construction Alerts: E State with Stewart, N Cayuga with Lincoln & Tompkins

Construction is underway at the intersections of E State/MLK Jr. Street with Stewart Avenue, N Cayuga Street with Tompkins Street, and N Cayuga Street with Lincoln Street. The work is primarily to replace traffic signals. Single lane closures on one or the other side of the street are in place to provide space for the work. Flaggers will control traffic at the intersections. Motorists should expect delays in the areas, but traffic is being maintained in all directions. A pedestrian refuge island has been constructed in the long crosswalk across Eddy Street at E State/MLK Jr. Street. A parking space or two near the intersections may be blocked by construction. The work is expected to take approximately three weeks, depending on the weather.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Chemung County Fair returning in August

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The 180th Chemung County Fair is making its return this August. The event will take place from August 2nd through the 7th. There will be plenty of different acts and rides throughout all of the days with the two signature events being the demolition derby and professional wrestling. The demolition derby […]
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
fox40jackson.com

NY lawmakers approve one-time cash payment to senior citizens

Lawmakers in Onondaga County, N.Y., passed a resolution to provide a one-time cash payment to certain senior citizens who are struggling during a period of high inflation. The legislation would grant a $200 payment to eligible households in the upstate New York county to older residents who meet certain eligibility requirements.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County to auction off properties

Cortland County will be auctioning off tax-foreclosed real estate through an online bidding process starting this Friday. Bidding begins at noon on Friday and will go until the morning of July 29. According to the Cortland County Legislature Facebook page, prior to bidding, a bidding packet is required for approval.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
News Break
FL Radio Group

Waterloo Woman Arrested, Resists Arrest in Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls Police report the arrest of Rachel Nguyen of Waterloo Saturday around 12:45a after arriving at a local residence where there was a screaming woman outside. During investigation by law enforcement, she threatened a man and resisted arrest, attempting to kick officers. Nguyen was charged with two counts of...
WATERLOO, NY
WETM 18 News

Historic home in Elmira is open for tours

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The John W. Jones Museum officially opened to the public yesterday. The historic landmark is named after John W. Jones, a prominent figure in Elmira. Jones escaped slavery in the early 1800s and would go on to help freeing hundreds of other slaves through the Underground Railroad. Talima Aaron, Board of […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

TCAT Proposing More Than 20% Service Reductions in Ithaca

Persistent labor and parts shortages are forcing TCAT to reduce service for its fall service period Aug. 21, tentatively through Jan. 21, according to a release from the agency. TCAT notes that, as with many transit agencies all across the country, it currently has an insufficient number of available bus...
ITHACA, NY

