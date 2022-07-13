ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Griffin III, wife Grete expecting third child together

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28lgFP_0ge7ZULQ00

July 13 (UPI) -- Robert Griffin III is going to be a dad of four.

The 32-year-old professional football player is expecting his fourth child, his third with his wife, Estonian heptathlete Greta Griffin.

Griffin shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside photos with Greta Griffin and their family.

"WE ARE PREGNANT!! So blessed to live life with my best friend @gretegiii and now God has allowed her to bless our family again. This family of 5 will soon be a family of 6," he captioned the post. "Do you think it's a boy or a girl?"

Griffin and Greta Griffin have two children together, daughters Gloria and Gameya. Griffin also has a daughter, Reese Anne, with his ex-wife, Rebecca Liddicoat.

Greta Griffin confirmed her pregnancy in a post on her own account.

"THE GRAND FINALE!!!! Pregnant with baby #3 and we are soon to be a family of 6! So much love my heart can explode," she wrote.

Griffin and Greta Griffin started dating in 2016 and married in March 2018.

Griffin played football in the NFL for the Washington Redskins, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens. The athlete confirmed in June that he will replace Randy Moss in Monday Night Football pregame coverage.

