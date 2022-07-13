ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS 42

1 dead after train, SUV collide in Tuscaloosa

By Austin Franklin
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiFdH_0ge7Yo5H00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An early morning collision between a train and an SUV in Tuscaloosa left one person dead Wednesday.

Louisiana man arrested, ran away from police shortly after being revived with Narcan

According to Tuscaloosa Police, Scott Harless, 37, of Tuscaloosa, collided with the train at the intersection of 16th Street and Queen City Avenue around 12:35 a.m. The SUV was pushed about 100 yards to an area near Fire Station 1 on Greensboro Avenue as a result of the crash.

Harless was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Man killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, officers arrived to the 200 block of 52nd Street North around 5 p.m. where they found a male victim lying unresponsive inside of a residence, suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham apartment complex catches fire early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 1:57 a.m. on July 16, Birmingham Fire and Rescue was dispatched to 900 Golden Crest Circle on report of an apartment fire. According to BFR Battalion Chief Tyler Seehusen, heavy fire could be seen from four apartments upon their arrival to the scene. Eight apartments...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Pilot makes emergency landing in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Tuscaloosa County Friday morning, according to Tuscaloosa Police Department. TPD officers said they responded to Charlie Davis Road after a pilot was forced to make an emergency landing around 10:20 a.m. The pilot safely landed the Cessna 150 in the field off Sanders Ferry Road. The pilot, a 46-year-old Hoover woman, was not injured.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Cbs#Louisiana#Traffic Accident#Narcan#Tuscaloosa Police#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS 42

Person shot, killed outside Keeton Correctional Facility identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was shot and killed outside the Keeton Correctional Facility in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to Birmingham Police, the victim exited the facility on 7th Street North around 7:30 a.m. when a gunman approached them in the parking lot and fired multiple shots at them. The victim was taken to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing woman in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman who has not been seen since Thursday morning. Quindalene Jean Osayanren, 67, was last seen in the 100 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue Southwest just after 9:30 a.m. She was wearing a red shirt, black pants and shoes with a braided wig. She is described as being 5’6″ and weighing 140 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Teenager in critical condition following shooting in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager in critical condition Friday afternoon. According to BPD, a 17-year-old was shot in the upper body in the 2500 block of 15th Street in Ensley. The teen was then taken to UAB Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woman, 4 children injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa drivers are encouraged to avoid the area off exit 76 in front of the Pilot Travel Center after five people, including four children, were injured after two car accidents Wednesday morning. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the first accident occurred around 7:32 a.m....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Sylacauga woman killed in US Highway 280 crash

BIRMINGHAM — A Sylacauga woman was killed in a crash on US Highway 280 that occurred on Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 11:54 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the 41-year-old victim was the driver of a red Chevrolet Cavalier traveling east on US Highway 280 when she was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Grandview Parkway.
SYLACAUGA, AL
CBS 42

Teen charged with stealing at least 5 cars in Tuscaloosa over past week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department has arrested a man accused of stealing at least five vehicles over the past week. Robert Lee Johnson, 19, was charged with five counts of first-degree theft. The first reported theft occurred on July 6 at a gas station with four more happening at other locations in the following days. According to TPD, all five thefts were very similar as they occurred at gas stations and the vehicles had been left running when the owners went inside the storefronts.
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Man Killed Wednesday When Train Strikes Car

A Tuscaloosa man was killed early Wednesday morning when his car was struck by a train outside the downtown area. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said it appears the driver was crossing railroad tracks near the intersection of 16th Street and Queen City Avenue when he was struck by a passing train.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Alabama: Why Is Gas Cheaper In Northport, Alabama?

I'm sitting here steaming as I wait in traffic to cross the bridge into Northport, just to buy cheaper gas. Gasoline is at least 10 cents cheaper a gallon in Northport compared to Tuscaloosa. Sometimes gas is 20 cents cheaper than a gallon in Northport. If you drive a truck or SUV that holds 25 gallons, as mine does, it adds up quickly.
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

Local restaurateur killed in train-involved car crash

UPDATE: Tuscaloosa Police identified Scott Timothy Harless as the man killed when his vehicle crashed into a train just after midnight Wednesday morning. The 37-year-old Tuscaloosa native was a business partner at Central Mesa. A longtime member of the Druid City’s service industry, Harless worked at Top Shelf, Avenue Pub,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Victim in Deadly Train Collision Identified As Tuscaloosa Bar Owner

The victim in a deadly predawn train collision Wednesday morning has been identified as a Tuscaloosa man long associated with the downtown bar scene. A spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department has confirmed that the man killed when his SUV was struck by a passing train Wednesday was 37-year-old Scott Harless, who has been a bartender, manager and owner in Temerson Square for years.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Bessemer police issue warning after rash of car break-ins

In early July, Vandals struck Crestwood Green at 701 Apartments in Birmingham, damaging windows to 30 vehicles. A similar crime happened around the same time in the Avondale area. Multiple residents complained that their car windows were broken out. Bessemer police said at least 30 employee cars were targeted overnight...
BESSEMER, AL
95.3 The Bear

ALERT: Watch Out For Deadly Criminal Hoax In Alabama

"I didn't want to get shot. I was just trying to survive the gun being held to my neck". Those words from a Tuscaloosa, Alabama man, as he told me his story, replay over and over in my head. Bo White is just like me. Bo White is just like...
CBS 42

CBS 42

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy