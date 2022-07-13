1 dead after train, SUV collide in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An early morning collision between a train and an SUV in Tuscaloosa left one person dead Wednesday.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, Scott Harless, 37, of Tuscaloosa, collided with the train at the intersection of 16th Street and Queen City Avenue around 12:35 a.m. The SUV was pushed about 100 yards to an area near Fire Station 1 on Greensboro Avenue as a result of the crash.

Harless was pronounced dead at the scene.

