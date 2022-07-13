NC ranked No. 1 state for business in US: report

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new report ranks North Carolina No. 1 in the country for business.

CNBC released its rankings Wednesday morning which looked at 88 metrics in 10 categories of competitiveness.

Gov. Roy Cooper joined CNBC in Wrightsville Beach where North Carolina was named top in the U.S.

The report says North Carolina ranked highly in the economy, access to capital and technology and innovation categories.

“North Carolina is the best place in America to do business and the main reason is our people,” Cooper said. “This is a great honor, and we’re going to continue to work with our state legislature, businesses, education leaders and employees to build the talented workforce and resilient infrastructure needed to support the high paying jobs of the next generation.”

Apple, Vinfast, Toyota and Centene Corp have all announced expansion into the state since 2017.