ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Semi rolls over on SR 518, blocks traffic in Tukwila

By MYNORTHWEST STAFF
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A semi has rolled over after a collision and is currently blocking both the eastbound exit route to Interstate 405 on State Route 518 and the southbound off-ramp...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

Several people injured after a four-vehicle pile-up on I-5 in SeaTac (SeaTac, WA)

A multi-vehicle accident in in SeaTac left several people with injuries. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at about 8:15 p.m. on S. 188th Street and I-5. According to the officials, one person required extrication from their vehicle after the collision. One person was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a broken hip and hand injury.
SEATAC, WA
MyNorthwest

HOV lanes and left lane camping explained, again

It’s time to revisit one of our favorite topics: the HOV lane and left-lane camping. Our good friend and KIRO Newsradio fill-in host Travis Mayfield posted this last week on Twitter. He recounted a recent trip where he was driving in the HOV lane from Tacoma to Seattle. Travis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tukwila, WA
Traffic
City
Tukwila, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
Tukwila, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Cars
KING 5

Semi-truck rollover on SR 167 in Sumner causes back-up

SUMNER, Wash. — All lanes of southbound state Route 167 have reopened after a semi-truck rolled over on the highway near state Route 410 in Sumner on Tuesday morning, according to transportation officials. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital, according to the Washington...
SUMNER, WA
Nationwide Report

42-year-old woman killed after being hit by a vehicle in Bremerton (Bremerton, WA)

On Thursday, a 42-year-old woman lost her life after being hit by a vehicle driven by a possible drunk driver in Bremerton. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash was reported at around 9 p.m. in the 1300 block of Oyster Bay Avenue South. Officers received a call about a severely injured woman who was possibly struck by a car. On arrival, responders found the woman lying on the roadway, not breathing.
BREMERTON, WA
MyNorthwest

Radio tower catches fire in Seattle’s International District

Firefighters were called to a fire atop a radio tower in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Crews arrived at 12th Avenue and Jackson Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The fire was quickly extinguished. All northbound and southbound lanes of 12th Avenue South at South Lane Street were blocked. Seattle Fire...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Eb#Wsdot
kentreporter.com

Auburn man killed in motorcycle crash along Highway 167

A 56-year-old Auburn man was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle on State Route 167 on Saturday, July 9, according to the Washington State Patrol. At approximately 9 p.m. the motorcyclist and the driver of a white Audi were traveling southbound near 15th Street Northwest. The driver of the Audi was in the far left lane and began slowing down for traffic. At the same time, the motorcyclist merged from the right lane into the left lane behind the Audi, according to the State Patrol.
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Body of missing 72-year-old swimmer recovered in Renton

RENTON, Wash. - The body of a 72-year-old man who went missing after swimming in Lake Sammamish was recovered Thursday evening. According to Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR), the man was reported missing earlier that day near the corner of E Lake Sammamish Parkway NE and 29th St. Rescue divers...
RENTON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
q13fox.com

Fire rips through South Seattle home

SEATTLE - Fire ripped through a home Tuesday morning in South Seattle causing traffic delays on State Route 509. Authorities said nobody was hurt in the fire but the home was destroyed. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes of northbound SR 509 closed around 10:00 a.m....
SEATTLE, WA
masonwebtv.com

‘HiVE’ Patrol Near Gorst Thursday

The Washington State Patrol (WSP), Bremerton Police Department (BPD), and Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) are combining their efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol on Thursday, July 14, 2022. This will be the first of four HiVE patrols...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

Mask mandate could return for King County residents in BA.5 wave

If you live in the Seattle area, you might want to hang onto your COVID mask — King County could be seeing another mask mandate in the near future. King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said during a briefing Thursday that the numbers are alarming — especially considering the rapid spread of the more contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, and their ability to evade immunity from vaccines and prior infection.
KING COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy