Semi rolls over on SR 518, blocks traffic in Tukwila

A 56-year-old Auburn man was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle on State Route 167 on Saturday, July 9, according to the Washington State Patrol. At approximately 9 p.m. the motorcyclist and the driver of a white Audi were traveling southbound near 15th Street Northwest. The driver of the Audi was in the far left lane and began slowing down for traffic. At the same time, the motorcyclist merged from the right lane into the left lane behind the Audi, according to the State Patrol.

AUBURN, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO